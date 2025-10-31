Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues Cries in Father’s Arms After Historic 127 as India Reach Women’s World Cup Final

In a night scripted for history at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Jemimah Rodrigues produced a knock that will forever be etched in Indian cricket folklore. The young Mumbai batter erupted into tears of joy as she ran into the arms of her parents after guiding India to a stunning 339-run chase — the highest successful run chase in women’s ODI history — to beat Australia in the Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final.

Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127 off 134 balls, adorned with 14 sublime boundaries, not only shattered records but also broke Australia’s 16-match World Cup unbeaten streak, sending India into the Women’s World Cup final for just the third time in history, after 2005 and 2017.

A Night of Emotion, Grit & Glory

India’s chase began on shaky ground after the early dismissal of Shafali Verma with just 13 on the board. But the moment Rodrigues walked in, something shifted. She first forged a steady 46-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana, stabilizing nerves and tempo. And when skipper Harmanpreet Kaur joined her, the duo unleashed one of the most composed and determined partnerships of the tournament — a 167-run stand that swung the contest India’s way.

Even as Australia kept probing, Rodrigues remained unshaken. When she raised her bat for a century off 115 balls, the stadium roared — but she knew the job wasn’t done. India still needed over 100 runs, and the pressure was colossal.

Enter Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh, who kept the scoreboard ticking before Amanjot Kaur sealed the chase with a boundary. Rodrigues, overwhelmed, sank to the turf as teammates rushed around her — a moment of pure sporting theatre.

“Feels Like a Dream” — Rodrigues’ Emotional Tribute

In her post-match interview, Rodrigues’ voice cracked with emotion.

“Firstly I want to thank Jesus… I couldn’t do this on my own. It was really hard these last four months, but this feels like a dream. I want to thank my mum, my dad, my coach, and every single person who believed in me.”

Her parents, who have been at the heart of her journey since her days playing on Mumbai maidans, were visibly emotional as she hugged them — a moment fans around the world connected with instantly.

The Comeback Story of 2025

Rodrigues’ World Cup campaign didn’t begin like a fairy tale. She fell for ducks against Sri Lanka and South Africa and was even dropped for the match against England. But a gritty return at No. 3 versus New Zealand sparked resurgence. Since then, she has been unstoppable.

With 747 runs in 19 matches in 2025 at an average of 53.35 and strike rate of 107.32, Rodrigues has blossomed into a match-winner India has long desired in high-pressure knockout games.

India’s Shot at History

With this remarkable triumph, India advance to face South Africa in the Women’s World Cup final on November 2. The dream of lifting the ICC Women’s World Cup trophy — one that slipped away agonizingly in 2017 — is now within touching distance.