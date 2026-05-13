WATCH - 'Journalists offered me money to defame Virat Kohli': German model Lizlaz makes explosive claim amidst 'like' controversy

In a startling revelation, German model LizLaz has claimed that members of the press offered her financial incentives to speak negatively about Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli. This development follows a recent social media stir that occurred when Kohli’s official Instagram account appeared to like one of her posts, an event that quickly became a major topic of discussion across online platforms.

During a conversation with Filmymantra Media, LizLaz explained that various media entities contacted her in an attempt to solicit fabricated stories or damaging allegations against the star athlete.

Allegations of Media Bribery

The model and influencer detailed the pressure she faced to participate in a smear campaign. She stated:

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"Some journalists even offered me money to say bad things about him (Virat Kohli) and make allegations about things he never did. But why would I do that?"

LizLaz emphasized that Kohli is her favorite cricketer and expressed that she has no desire to tarnish his image for the sake of "money or publicity."

Some journalists pushed and even offered money to LizLaz (German-SA influencer) to throw some shades on Virat Kohli because Virat liked her insta post recently



She revealed pic.twitter.com/OZRs3tisSC — RCB Xtra (@Rcb_Xtra) May 12, 2026

Background on LizLaz

LizLaz was born in South Africa to parents of German and South African descent. She possesses a diverse academic and linguistic background, holding an MSc in Psychology and speaking multiple languages including German, Afrikaans, Dutch, French, Russian, and basic Spanish. Outside of her professional life as a model and singer, she is a certified lifesaving swimmer with interests in travel, songwriting, and food vlogging.

RCB Fan

Her connection to Indian cricket was further highlighted when it was revealed that she supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the team Kohli has represented throughout his IPL career. In a previous interview with FilmyMantra last year, she shared her affinity for the city:

"When I was very young, we lived at a beach close to Cape Town. I love supporting my local team. Bengalore feels like the most homely place for me in India."

Despite only becoming acquainted with cricket after arriving in India, LizLaz reaffirmed her respect for Kohli, consistently citing him as her preferred player in the sport.

RCB vs KKR

Virat Kohli will be seen today against KKR at the Eden Gardens stadium vs KKR amidst heated Top 4 race.

"Every team has plans targeting Kohli’s perceived weaknesses, but he knows how to navigate these. However, we hope he plays an aggressive shot early, like he did in the last game. We must be sharp from the first ball regardless of who’s at the crease as we look to dominate proceedings throughout," KKR coach Watson said ahead of match.

2026 IPL Playoff Chances after Match 56 - GT v SRH

96% - Gujarat

87% - Bengaluru

67% - Hyderabad

62% - Punjab

41%- Chennai

36% - Rajasthan

9% - Kolkata

0.1% - Delhi