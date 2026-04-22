WATCH: GT star spotted smoking as Rashid Khan walks in and says 'What is this?'

A video featuring Kagiso Rabada has gained significant traction on social media, purportedly showing the Gujarat Titans fast bowler smoking what seems to be a cigarette at an undisclosed venue. The footage has sparked extensive online discussion among fans who are debating the content, though the validity of the recording has not been confirmed.

Details of the Footage and Unverified Context

It is crucial to clarify that ZeeNewsDigital was unable to verify the video's authenticity through independent means. Although Rabada is visible in the frames, various other people thought to be part of the Gujarat Titans organization also appear. Because their identities remain unconfirmed, there is substantial ambiguity regarding the location, date, and specific circumstances of the recording.

Rabada remains a vital asset for the Gujarat Titans during the 2026 season and is currently ranked seventh in the race for the Purple Cap. Across six appearances, the right arm bowler has secured 10 wickets with a bowling average of 22.20. While he has had some high scoring games, his economy rate of 9.73 highlights his overall contribution to the team's defensive efforts.

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KAGISO RABADA IS SMOKING !



- Kagiso Rabada was smoking and got caught on camera while doing so. At that moment, Rashid Khan and the rest of the staff came and asked him, “What is this?”

pic.twitter.com/kF65xT8Mxl — lndian Sports Netwrk (@IS_Netwrk29) April 22, 2026

Historical Disciplinary Record

The circulation of this video has refocused attention on the previous disciplinary challenges faced by the South African athlete. In the last IPL edition, he was required to serve a 30 day suspension mandated by the South African Institute for Drug Free Sports. He departed the tournament at the halfway mark to complete his ban before eventually returning to the Gujarat Titans. The specific nature of that doping violation was kept confidential, which continues to encourage public conjecture.

Current Standing and Precedents

The Gujarat Titans are currently positioned in sixth place on the league table with three victories and are actively competing for a position in the playoffs. Their upcoming match is scheduled for April 24 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, which represents a vital opportunity to gain ground during the latter portion of the season.

This incident follows a similar controversy from earlier in the season when a viral recording allegedly depicted Yuzvendra Chahal smoking while operating a vehicle. That footage also lacked official verification but drew intense criticism from the public regarding athlete conduct.

At this time, the video involving Rabada is unconfirmed. It continues to be shared across various digital platforms and remains a topic of conversation, while neither the player nor the Gujarat Titans franchise has issued a formal statement.

Gujarat Titans will now face Royal Challengers Bengaluru after daunting 99 run defeat vs MI at Ahmedabad.

GT squad

Gujarat squad: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Ashok Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Jason Holder, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Jayant Yadav, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu.