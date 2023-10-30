WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav Bamboozle England Captain Jos Buttler In India’s Win In ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Fans Compare Babar Azam Dismissal

Team India dominated defending World Cup champions England to win by 100 runs at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. Although India were restricted to 229 for 9 by the Englishman, the Indian bowlers bundled out Jos Buttler’s side for just 129.

Skipper Buttler, who has been struggling for form through the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in England’s dismal campaign so far, was bamboozled by India’s chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav to be dismissed for 10.

Buttler went back to play a traditional Chinaman delivery off the back foot but the ball spun back viciously from outside the off stump to beat the England captain’s defence and hit his stumps. The video of Buttler’s dismissal soon went viral on social media and fans quickly compared it to Pakistan batter Babar Azam’s dismissal in the 2019 World Cup match between India and Pakistan when he was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep Yadav ended up with 2/24 as England were dismissed for 129 in 34.5 overs. Mohammad Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers claiming 4/22 while Jasprit Bumrah picked up 3/32.

“Both the balls were good. I think both the balls were the same. There were no changes. The quality is important, and the quality of the players is also very important. They were very important wickets. And the team won – that is more important,” Kuldeep Yadav said about Jos Buttler and Babar Azam dismissals in the post-match press conference in Lucknow on Sunday.

The Delhi Capitals chinaman bowler is currently India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the 10 wickets in 6 matches. Kuldeep was playing at his home ground having played most of his first-class cricket with Uttar Pradesh.

“I know my hometown well and the conditions very well. The wicket spins and when you bowl on seam, it spins better. I was trying to bowl the ball on a good length and use the crease well,” Kuldeep Yadav said about bowling in Lucknow.

“There is always public support. Wherever you play in India, even before this we played in Dharamshala, there was full support. And after that, here, it felt good to play on my home ground,” he added.

Lucknow witnessed a comparatively low-scoring match with both sides struggling to score runs. But Kuldeep Yadav said that the wicket was definitely ‘good’. “100% it was a good wicket. It was challenging. 50 over is all about skill and if you are set then batting is easy and at night the ball was seaming well, and if you have quality seamers then you are always in the game and 100% this was perfect wicket for one day,” Kuldeep felt.