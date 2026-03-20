WATCH - 'Look at MS Dhoni he can barely walk these days': Fans in tears over viral 'Limping' video, Why is CSK forcing 44-year-old to play IPL 2026?

MS Dhoni has sparked fresh concern among fans after being spotted limping during a recent training session in Chennai, just days before the start of IPL 2026. The 44-year-old Chennai Super Kings icon, gearing up for his 19th IPL season, was seen walking off the field with a noticeable limp during a practice session at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Video clips circulating on social media showed Dhoni appearing slightly uncomfortable and restricted in his movement, a rare sight for a player long known for his agility and sharpness.

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MS Dhoni struggling while walking after a practice session.



I think this is his last season, as age seems to be catching up with him. pic.twitter.com/ZaR17O7O32 — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) March 20, 2026

Signs of Physical Toll at 44

At this stage of his career, even Dhoni’s legendary fitness cannot fully mask the physical demands of decades in professional cricket. While he continues to compete at the highest level, moments like these highlight the natural wear and tear that comes with time.

Once celebrated for his lightning-quick reflexes behind the stumps and his ability to turn singles into twos with ease, Dhoni looked a touch cautious far from his usual explosive self.

Fans React with Concern and Emotion

The visuals triggered an immediate reaction from fans online. Many expressed concern over his fitness, urging him to manage his workload and avoid pushing his body too far.

Others took a more emotional route, appreciating his commitment to the game and the franchise, acknowledging that he continues to give his all despite physical challenges.

Ongoing Knee Issues Remain a Factor

Dhoni’s fitness concerns are not new. He has been managing recurring knee issues over the past few years and even underwent surgery following CSK’s IPL 2023 title-winning campaign.

Since then, he has dealt with intermittent discomfort, particularly in his left knee, which has occasionally impacted his mobility and running between the wickets.

Still Pushing Hard for IPL 2026

Despite these setbacks, Dhoni has maintained an intense preparation routine ahead of the new season. His training reportedly includes gym sessions, swimming, and power-hitting drills, underlining his determination to contribute meaningfully.

CSK’s pre-season has also ramped up, with the squad transitioning into full training sessions in Chennai after initial camps.

Crucial Role in CSK Setup Under Gaikwad

Even as Ruturaj Gaikwad leads the side, Dhoni’s experience remains invaluable for the team’s balance and decision-making. His presence continues to guide a relatively younger core, especially in high-pressure situations.

‘Painful to Watch’: Fans Sum Up the Mood

For many supporters, the sight of Dhoni limping was difficult to digest. One fan sentiment summed it up best: “Painful to see you this way.” Yet, if there’s one thing Dhoni has consistently shown, it’s resilience and fans will be hoping he once again finds a way to rise above the challenge.

MS Dhoni seen limping after practice session yesterday ! #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/GScyMDswtj — Yash MSdian (@itzyash07) March 20, 2026

IPL 2026 Opener Around the Corner

CSK are set to begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 in Guwahati. With the tournament fast approaching, Dhoni’s fitness will be closely monitored, as fans hope their legend is ready for yet another memorable season.

Currently CSK are dealing with injury blows ahead of the tournament. Nathan Ellis has been ruled out of IPL 2026 while Matthew Short will miss initial games due to thumb injury.

CSK Squad

MS Dhoni (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Sanju Samson (wk), Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Choudhary, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Gopal, Dewald Brevis, Noor Ahmad, Urvil Patel (wk), Khaleel Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Zak Foulkes, Sarfaraz Khan, Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry.