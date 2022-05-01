Lucknow Super Giants continued their winning run in IPL 2022, collecting two more points and strengthening their chances of playoffs as they beat Delhi Capitals by 6 runs in an IPL 2022's 45th match in Mumbai on Sunday (April 30).

LSG captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat. Rahul and Deepak Hooda smashed delightful fifties to power Super Giants to 195/3 at the end of 20 overs.

Rahul led from the front, top-scoring with 77 off 51 balls, while Hooda made 52 off 34 deliveries as the duo shared 95 runs for the second wicket to take LSG to the commanding total.

Shardul Thakur (3/40) picked up all the three LSG wickets.

Chasing, captain Rishabh Pant top-scored with 30-ball 44, while Mitchell Marsh (37) and Rovman Powell (35) also contributed with the bat, albeit in a losing cause as DC were restricted to 189 for seven.

One of the most talked-about moments of the game was an angry reaction from LSG's team mentor Gautam Gambhir.

With more than 20 required off the last over, bowler Marcus Stoinis went for a six off the first ball and the batter was Kuldeep Yadav.

Looking at this, Gambhir was furious but he did not show his emotions.

However, with Stoinis managing to bowl LSG to win, Gambhir could not hide his emotions and let it out.

Check out the reaction below:

LSG have now collected 14 points from 10 games and sit at No 2 in the points table.