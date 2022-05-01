हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

WATCH: Gautam Gambhir's angry reaction during DC vs LSG contest goes viral

Lucknow Super Giants continued their winning run in IPL 2022, collecting two more points and strengthening their chances of playoffs as they beat Delhi Capitals by 6 runs in an IPL 2022's 45th match in Mumbai on Sunday (April 30).

WATCH: LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir&#039;s angry reaction during DC vs LSG contest goes viral
Source: Twitter

Lucknow Super Giants continued their winning run in IPL 2022, collecting two more points and strengthening their chances of playoffs as they beat Delhi Capitals by 6 runs in an IPL 2022's 45th match in Mumbai on Sunday (April 30).

LSG captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat. Rahul and Deepak Hooda smashed delightful fifties to power Super Giants to 195/3 at the end of 20 overs.

Rahul led from the front, top-scoring with 77 off 51 balls, while Hooda made 52 off 34 deliveries as the duo shared 95 runs for the second wicket to take LSG to the commanding total.

Shardul Thakur (3/40) picked up all the three LSG wickets.

Chasing, captain Rishabh Pant top-scored with 30-ball 44, while Mitchell Marsh (37) and Rovman Powell (35) also contributed with the bat, albeit in a losing cause as DC were restricted to 189 for seven.

One of the most talked-about moments of the game was an angry reaction from LSG's  team mentor Gautam Gambhir. 

With more than 20 required off the last over, bowler Marcus Stoinis went for a six off the first ball and the batter was Kuldeep Yadav. 

Looking at this, Gambhir was furious but he did not show his emotions. 

However, with Stoinis managing to bowl LSG to win, Gambhir could not hide his emotions and let it out. 

Check out the reaction below: 

LSG have now collected 14 points from 10 games and sit at No 2 in the points table. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022CricketLucknow Super GiantsGautam Gambhir
Next
Story

Is Dhoni leaving CSK next year? Chennai captain's cryptic statement goes viral

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Russia Ukraine War: Russia's missile attack on Ukraine