WATCH: Major Blunder! Indian National Anthem Played In Australia vs England Match At Champions Trophy 2025, Video Goes Viral

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 witnessed an embarrassing moment on Saturday, February 22, when the Indian national anthem was mistakenly played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore instead of Australia's anthem ahead of the high-profile clash between Australia and England. The mix-up left Australian players and the crowd surprised before organizers swiftly stopped the anthem and rectified the blunder by playing Advance Australia Fair.

The incident was particularly baffling given that India is not scheduled to play any of its Champions Trophy matches in Lahore. Due to political tensions, India refused to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, leading to a hybrid model where all of India's matches are being played in Dubai.

Repeated Organisational Issues at the Champions Trophy

This anthem blunder is just one of several controversies surrounding the Champions Trophy 2025. Before the tournament, the ICC and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were questioned over the absence of the Indian flag at Karachi's National Stadium, even though flags of other participating nations were in place. After facing backlash, the PCB clarified the matter.

Another controversy emerged when "Pakistan" was omitted from the official broadcast branding during India's match against Bangladesh. While all other matches displayed "Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan," the India vs. Bangladesh game only showed "Champions Trophy 2025." The PCB lodged a complaint with the ICC, which responded by attributing the issue to a technical glitch from UK-based production company Sunset & Vine. The ICC assured Pakistan that such an error would not occur again, and subsequent matches featured the complete branding.

Tensions Around the Hybrid Model

The Champions Trophy 2025 has been under scrutiny since its schedule announcement was delayed due to India's refusal to play in Pakistan. The PCB initially opposed the hybrid model but later agreed after ICC chairman Jay Shah mediated discussions in December 2024. The same model is set to be used for upcoming ICC tournaments, including the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in India and the Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

While the tournament continues, these organizational hiccups have raised questions about the ICC's handling of global events. With high-profile matches yet to come, fans will be hoping for smoother operations moving forward.