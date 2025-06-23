WATCH: Mohammed Siraj’s Angry Outburst At Harry Brook After Back-to-Back Boundaries Sparks Viral Moment In ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 3

IND vs ENG: Day 3 of the first Test between India and England at Headingley saw a fiery moment between Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and England batter Harry Brook. The verbal exchange happened in the 84th over, adding tension to an already intense contest.

Brook Goes After Siraj

Harry Brook was in fine form and started taking on the Indian pacers with confidence, especially Siraj. He hit two back-to-back boundaries off Siraj’s bowling in the 84th over, frustrating the bowler, who has looked off-colour for most of the innings.

Siraj Responds With Words

After being hit for boundaries, Siraj bowled a sharp delivery that cut back in towards Brook and followed it up with an intense stare and a few words. The England batter, however, remained unfazed. He waved off Siraj’s comments and continued to focus on his batting.

Brook Keeps Going, Siraj Keeps Getting Thrashed

Siraj’s attempt to rattle Brook failed. In the 86th over, Brook scored 18 runs, including a towering six over long-on. Siraj struggled to maintain consistency and continued to leak runs. His only success in the innings came earlier when he dismissed Ben Stokes for 20 on Day 2.

Not Siraj’s First Verbal Duel

Siraj has been known for his fiery on-field attitude. This isn’t the first time he has had a heated exchange with a batter. During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25, he was involved in similar incidents with Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head, which had even resulted in an ICC fine.

Brook Falls One Short of Century

Brook's aggressive innings came to an unfortunate end on 99. In the 88th over, after surviving a scare early in the over, he attempted a pull shot off Prasidh Krishna but failed to control it. Shardul Thakur, stationed at fine leg, took a tumbling catch to deny Brook a well-deserved hundred on his home ground.

England were eventually bowled out for 465 runs, just six runs short of India’s first innings total of 471. Despite Brook’s heroics and Pope’s century earlier, India managed to keep a narrow lead heading into their second innings.

India will now look to build a solid total in the second innings while England will take confidence from their strong batting effort, led by Brook and Pope. The contest remains finely balanced as the match heads into a crucial phase.

Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant 5/83 helped India bowl out England for 465, securing a narrow 6-run first-innings lead. Ollie Pope scored 106 while Harry Brook fell for 99. Prasidh Krishna took three wickets and Siraj picked two. In reply, India lost Jaiswal early, but KL Rahul (47*) and debutant Sai Sudharsan (28) added a steady 66-run stand. India ended Day 3 at 90/2, leading by 96 runs.