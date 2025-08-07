Advertisement
MS DHONI ON VIRAT KOHLI

WATCH - MS DHONI Delights 'MAHIRAT' Fans, Reveals Virat Kohli's Unknown Side

The friendship and mutual respect between Dhoni and Kohli has been well-documented over the years.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 02:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • While Kohli has now retired from T20Is and Test cricket, he continues to be a major influence in Indian cricket.
  • Dhoni, on the other hand, continues to delight fans in the IPL, with his presence alone enough to fill stadiums.
  • In a viral video circulating on social media, Dhoni was asked to describe Kohli.
WATCH - MS DHONI Delights 'MAHIRAT' Fans, Reveals Virat Kohli's Unknown Side

Virat Kohli has always been known for his energy and charisma on the field whether it’s his fiery batting or animated celebrations, the 36-year-old continues to captivate fans. However, former India captain MS Dhoni recently revealed that Kohli’s talents go far beyond cricket.

In a viral video circulating on social media, Dhoni was asked to describe Kohli. His response highlighted a lesser-known side of the former India skipper. “He (Virat Kohli) is a good singer, dancer, and good in mimicry,” Dhoni said with a smile. When the interviewer followed up by asking if Kohli could be called the “ultimate entertainment package,” the Chennai Super Kings legend agreed, adding, “If he is in the mood, he is very very entertaining!”

The friendship and mutual respect between Dhoni and Kohli has been well-documented over the years. It was under Dhoni’s captaincy that Kohli made his debut for India in 2008, eventually going on to become one of the greatest players of the modern era. Their bond has remained strong both on and off the field, even after their respective retirements from various formats.

MAHIRAT BOND

Currently, Kohli resides in the United Kingdom with his family, having retired from T20Is and Test cricket. Dhoni, who announced his international retirement in 2020, continues to be associated with the Indian Premier League as a player for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Their camaraderie has long been admired by fans. Kohli made his international debut under Dhoni’s captaincy in 2008, and the two went on to form one of Indian cricket’s most iconic partnerships  on and off the field.

While Kohli has now retired  he continues to be a major influence in Indian cricket. Currently, he is spending time with his family in the UK. Dhoni, on the other hand, continues to delight fans in the IPL, with his presence alone enough to fill stadiums.

Both Dhoni and Kohli have not only contributed immensely to Indian cricket but have also built legacies that transcend the sport. Their deep mutual respect and continued friendship serve as a reminder of the values they stand for  humility, leadership, and passion for the game.

