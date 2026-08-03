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Watch: MS Dhoni rides superbike at Madras International Circuit, Video goes viral

Former India captain MS Dhoni thrilled fans by riding a superbike at the Madras International Circuit during a TVS Eurogrip promotional event, with videos of his high-speed laps going viral. The 45-year-old later greeted fans at the pit lane, once again showcasing his well-known passion for motorcycles away from cricket.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 10:29 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 10:29 PM IST
Watch: MS Dhoni rides superbike at Madras International Circuit, Video goes viral
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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