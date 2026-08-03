/Watch: MS Dhoni rides superbike at Madras International Circuit, Video goes viral

Former India captain MS Dhoni thrilled fans after taking to the track on a superbike at the Madras International Circuit in Irungattukottai near Chennai during a promotional event organised by TVS Eurogrip on Monday.
Videos of the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper riding at high speed on the permanent racing circuit quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising his passion for motorcycles even as speculation over his IPL future continues.
Dressed in full riding gear, Dhoni completed multiple laps around the Madras International circuit while testing TVS Eurogrip's flagship motorcycle tyres as part of the brand event.
The 45-year-old appeared completely at ease on the track, accelerating confidently through the circuit before returning to the pit lane, where photographers and fans were waiting to greet him.
After finishing his ride, Dhoni removed his helmet and waved to hundreds of supporters gathered near the pit lane, drawing loud cheers as several videos from the event spread rapidly across social media.
Away from cricket, Dhoni has long been known for his love of motorcycles and automobiles. The former India captain owns an extensive collection of superbikes and vintage motorcycles at his Ranchi residence and frequently participates in riding sessions and brand engagements.
Glimpse of Thala MS Dhoni at MMRT RACE TRACK ( Kanchipuram) pic.twitter.com/MNtHaiGumY— Prakash (@definitelynot05) August 3, 2026
Since the conclusion of IPL 2026, Dhoni has largely stayed away from the spotlight, spending time with his family, attending commercial commitments and pursuing his interest in motorsports.
Dhoni's appearance in Chennai also reignited discussions about whether he will return for another season with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2027.
The veteran wicketkeeper-batter was part of the CSK squad during IPL 2026 but did not features in matches as he continued to recover from injuries. He also did not travel with the team for away fixtures, leaving fans waiting for clarity over his playing future.
The uncertainty has grown following a major change in the franchise's coaching setup, with long-serving head coach Stephen Fleming ending his association with CSK after 18 years.
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