WATCH: MS Dhoni's Priceless 'Calm Down' Gesture to Sakshi's Premature Over-the-Top Celebration Breaks the Internet After India's Epic Win vs England

While the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England was a high-stakes tactical battle on the field, a lighthearted moment in the VIP box at Wankhede Stadium has captured the internet's attention. Legendary former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, known globally for his "Captain Cool" persona, provided a moment of levity during a tense final phase of the match.

A Star-Studded VIP Box

Dhoni, who led India to the inaugural T20 world title in 2007, was in attendance to support the national side. He was accompanied by his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, and sat alongside 2024 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. The presence of two of India’s most successful captains created an electric atmosphere as India fought to defend a record-breaking total of 253.

The "Miscued" Celebration

The viral incident occurred during the 18th over of England’s ambitious pursuit of 254. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah managed to stop a powerful straight drive from Sam Curran in his follow-through. Caught up in the intensity of the moment, Sakshi Dhoni broke into an animated, jumping celebration, under the mistaken impression that Bumrah had claimed a spectacular return catch.

In reality, the ball had clearly bounced before reaching the bowler, a fact noted by the umpires and the majority of the stadium. Upon noticing his wife’s energetic but misplaced celebration, MS Dhoni delivered a classic reaction. He was seen calmly signaling for her to settle down and take her seat, a gesture that triggered immediate laughter from the surrounding celebrities and guests in the enclosure.

Match Highlights: Samson and Dube Shine

The comedic interlude provided a brief distraction from what was a historic cricketing performance. India secured their spot in the final with a narrow seven-run victory. The win was anchored by Sanju Samson’s magnificent 89 off 42 deliveries. He was well-supported by Shivam Dube, who contributed a vital 43 from 25 balls. Interestingly, both Samson and Dube are slated to play under the Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

England’s Valiant Effort

Despite the 254-run target, England pushed India to the absolute limit, finishing at 246 for 7. The chase was defined by 22-year-old sensation Jacob Bethell, who struck a magnificent 105 off 48 balls. However, despite his lone heroics, the lack of a sustained partnership at the other end allowed India to escape with a victory.

The Road to Ahmedabad

With the semi-final hurdles cleared, India now travels to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the championship clash on March 8. They are set to face New Zealand in what promises to be a high-octane final, as the Men in Blue look to secure back-to-back T20 World Cup trophies and defend the title they won in 2024.