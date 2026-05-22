WATCH- 'Nandri 2': Shubman Gill silences CSK crowd, trolls 'yellow army' with cheeky social media dig after GT's season double

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has made a habit this season of landing cheeky jabs at opponents following victories, and Thursday night was no different. After GT completed a season double over Chennai Super Kings, Gill wasted no time in taking a lighthearted swipe at the franchise and their fanbase through a social media post that quickly went viral.

Gill's Viral Instagram Caption Sparks Buzz

"Nandri 2. Yellow lights, blue ending," Gill wrote as the caption to a picture featuring himself alongside Mohammed Siraj and Jos Buttler.

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In the photograph, the three players are seen with fingers pressed to their lips, a gesture widely interpreted as silencing the famously vocal CSK supporters.

GT Captain Continues Trend of Playful Celebrations

The playfulness was not limited to social media. During the match itself, Gill had celebrated with visible energy after taking a stunning diving catch to dismiss Shivam Dube, who had been single-handedly threatening to drag CSK back into contention following a batting collapse in the chase of 230 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Upon completing the catch, an animated Gill turned to the crowd and performed the same shushing gesture as Dube made his way back to the dugout, having blazed 47 off just 17 balls with four fours and four sixes.

Shivam Dube Fought Back Before Gill's Stunning Catch

While Chennai Super Kings struggled for momentum throughout the chase, Shivam Dube briefly gave the visitors hope with a counterattacking innings. The left-hander smashed 47 runs from just 17 deliveries and attempted to launch a rescue effort after CSK lost wickets early while chasing Gujarat Titans' imposing total.

However, Gill's athletic catch ended the threat and effectively sealed Chennai's fate.

Gill and Sudharsan Set Up GT's Dominant Total

Gill had also made a substantial contribution with the bat earlier in the evening.Opening the innings for GT, he put together a polished 64 off 37 deliveries, an innings decorated with seven fours and three sixes. He and Sai Sudharsan shared a commanding 125-run opening partnership that laid the groundwork for GT's imposing total of 229 for 4 in 20 overs. Sudharsan continued his remarkable run of form, registering 84 off 53 balls, his fifth consecutive half-century of IPL 2026.

Jos Buttler Adds Late Firepower for Gujarat Titans

Jos Buttler then provided a devastating finishing burst, remaining unbeaten on 57 from only 27 deliveries to give GT's innings a significant late surge. The aggressive finish ensured Gujarat Titans crossed the 220-run mark and placed immense scoreboard pressure on Chennai Super Kings.

CSK Collapse Ends IPL 2026 Campaign in Disappointment

Opener Sanju Samson was dismissed off the very first ball of the chase by Mohammed Siraj, and the tone was set from that moment. The visitors never managed to recover from the early collapse and ultimately folded for 140 in just 13.4 overs. The defeat marked Chennai's eighth loss of the season and officially brought their IPL 2026 campaign to a disappointing conclusion.

For Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, the emphatic victory strengthened their position near the top of the points table while also giving Gill another memorable moment to add to an increasingly dominant season.