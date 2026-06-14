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Watch: Nitish Reddy interrupts post-match presser for mother's call, wins hearts

In a wholesome gesture that quickly won the hearts of cricket fans across social media, young Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy briefly paused his post-match press conference to answer a phone call from his mother.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 10:12 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 10:12 AM IST
Watch: Nitish Reddy interrupts post-match presser for mother's call, wins hearts
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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