Watch - Not Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, This Star Indian Batter Inspired Wunderkind Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Bat Long

Just moments after rewriting history, wunderkind Vaibhav Suryavanshi is already eyeing his next big milestone. The 14-year-old prodigy stunned the cricketing world on July 5 during the fourth U19 ODI against England in Worcester, where he smashed a blistering 52-ball century which was the fastest ever in Youth ODI history. He eclipsed the previous mark of 53 balls set by Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam.

Following his historic knock, Vaibhav shared his post-match thoughts and revealed an even bigger ambition.

"I did not know that I had broken the record. I got a lot of inspiration from Shubman Gill when he scored his 100 and 200. He kept at it and took it forward," said Vaibhav after his incredible innings.

The young batter has clearly been influenced by India’s red-ball captain, Shubman Gill, who recently played two masterclass innings scoring 269 and 161 in the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston putting India in a commanding position.

Reflecting on his own performance, Vaibhav expressed a bit of regret for not making it a bigger innings despite the remarkable achievement.

"I could have batted for longer. There were still 20 overs left in the match. I could have played a longer innings. I got out to a shot that I was not able to execute 100 per cent, but I wanted to bat long like him," he added.

Of scoring the fastest ever in U19 and Youth ODIs & getting inspired by Shubman Gill



Vaibhav Suryavanshi shares his thoughts! #TeamIndia | @ShubmanGill | @VaibhavSV12 pic.twitter.com/ihQkaSs0SJ — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2025

When asked about celebrations, the teenager showed immense maturity and hunger for improvement.

"There is no celebration. I will just be happy that I was able to do well for the team. My next goal will be to hit 200 and play a full 50 overs," Vaibhav concluded.

Vaibhav Eyeing History

If he succeeds, it will be a historic feat no player has ever scored a double century in Youth ODIs. The current record for the highest individual score in the format is 191, set by Sri Lanka’s Hasitha Boyagoda.

A Generational Talent In The Making

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is rapidly building a legacy as one of the most exciting prospects in Indian cricket. Earlier this year, he had already made headlines by becoming the youngest player to score a century in T20s, as well as the fastest Indian to notch up an IPL hundred.

Playing for Rajasthan Royals, the young sensation smashed a jaw-dropping 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans, instantly earning praise from fans and cricket legends alike.

On Friday, he continued his hot streak by opening the innings alongside captain Ayush Mhatre. After an early setback when Mhatre was dismissed for just 5 by James Minto, when he took charge. Already in top form after scoring 86 in the previous match, he remained composed and confident. What followed was a spectacular show of fearless batting. the left-hand-batter reached his century in just 52 balls and went on to score a remarkable 143 off 78 deliveries, including 13 fours and 10 towering sixes. His innings lifted India from a shaky 14/1 to a dominant 234/2 before his dismissal, completely shifting the momentum in India's favor.

This isn’t his first brush with the record books. Just last year, he smashed the second-fastest century in Men’s Youth Tests, a 56-ball effort against Australia U19 in Chennai trailing only behind England’s Moeen Ali, who set the record in 2005.