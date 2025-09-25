Watch PAK vs BAN Live: Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Streaming Guide for Fans in India

The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage heats up as Pakistan (PAK) face Bangladesh (BAN) in a high-stakes clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, September 25. With both teams looking to secure a place in the final, this penultimate Super 4 match promises thrilling cricket, strategic battles, and standout performances. Fans in India can catch the live action at 8:00 PM IST via SonyLIV, FanCode, and Sony Sports Network.

Pakistan Looks to Bounce Back After Mixed Start

Pakistan entered the Super 4 stage with a setback, losing their opening game against India. However, the Shaheen Afridi-led bowling attack and consistent batting performances helped PAK secure a comfortable victory over Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 match. The team now aims to capitalize on Bangladesh’s back-to-back matches, targeting a must-win scenario to stay in contention for the Asia Cup 2025 final.

The Pakistani squad boasts a blend of experience and youth, including Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, and all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz, who could play pivotal roles in Dubai’s challenging conditions. The team will also look to leverage Mohammad Haris’ explosive batting in the middle order to build a commanding total.

Bangladesh Eyes Back-to-Back Wins

Bangladesh, on the other hand, enters this clash after a tough schedule, having played India the previous day. They started strong in the Super 4s, defeating Sri Lanka and managing a close win against Afghanistan. Despite the fatigue factor, Bangladesh will rely on the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, and young stars like Nurul Hasan to put up a competitive show.

The key for Bangladesh will be to handle Pakistan’s pace attack and exploit any batting lapses. Their spinners could play a crucial role in Dubai’s pitch, especially if they manage to break partnerships early. Strategic field placements and quick running between the wickets may also tip the scales in their favor.

Pitch, Weather, and Conditions in Dubai

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is expected to host a dry, fast-paced game with hot and humid conditions. The temperature will range between 36°C to 38°C, and humidity is expected around 50%, which could test players’ stamina and endurance. The pitch is likely to favor both pace and spin, providing an exciting contest between bat and ball.

With no rain expected, both teams can focus entirely on strategy and execution. Toss at 7:30 PM IST could prove decisive, as winning captains may choose to bat first under lights, taking advantage of the dew factor later in the evening.

Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

For fans in India, catching the live action has never been easier:

Live Streaming: Available on SonyLIV and FanCode (apps and websites).

Telecast on TV: Tune in to Sony Sports Network for full match coverage.

The high-profile encounter between Pakistan and Bangladesh is crucial not just for Super 4 points but also for momentum heading into the final stages of the Asia Cup 2025.

Key Players to Watch

Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Faheem Ashraf.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman.

Both teams will aim to fine-tune their strategies while keeping an eye on fitness and form, especially given the tight match schedule.