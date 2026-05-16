Watch: Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali suffers head injury during PAK vs BAN 2nd Test, leaves field on stretcher

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali faced an early scare in the second Test against Bangladesh after suffering an awkward injury while trying to complete a return catch in Sylhet on Saturday. The incident happened during the opening session on Day 1 and briefly silenced the Pakistan camp as the fast bowler remained down on the field before receiving medical attention.

The dramatic moment unfolded in the eighth over of Bangladesh’s innings after the Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first. Hasan bowled a short-of-a-length delivery to Bangladesh debutant Tanzid Hasan, who chipped the ball back towards the bowler.

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Scary Incident In PAK vs BAN 2nd Test

While attempting a sharp return catch, Hasan dived forward but landed awkwardly on the ground and remained down near the pitch. Concern spread quickly among teammates as the Pakistan pacer appeared visibly dazed and struggled to regain balance. The team physio rushed onto the field immediately to assess the situation while players gathered around the injured fast bowler.

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- Hassan Ali Absence Can Really Harm Us pic.twitter.com/BYcsg053hd — Talha Nawaz (@TalhaDigital007) May 16, 2026

After several minutes of treatment, a stretcher was brought onto the field and Hasan was carried off, forcing stand-in skipper Salman Ali Agha to complete the remainder of the over. Television visuals also showed Pakistan fast bowling coach Umar Gul in discussion with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed as concern grew over the extent of the injury.

Big Relief For Pakistan

However, the injury scare later proved less serious than initially feared. Hasan returned to the field during the opening session and resumed bowling again in the 19th over, providing major relief to Pakistan ahead of a crucial phase in the match.

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Pakistan entered the second Test under immense scrutiny after suffering a 104-run defeat against Bangladesh in the first Test in Dhaka. The loss added to Pakistan’s disappointing recent record against Bangladesh, with the side now having lost their last three Tests against them, including a 2-0 home series defeat in 2024.

With senior pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi left out of the playing XI for the second test, Hasan Ali's fitness remains crucial for Pakistan's hopes of bouncing back in the series.

The right-arm pacer had earlier picked up four wickets in the opening test, including three in the second innings, despite Pakistan's defeat.