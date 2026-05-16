Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3047988https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/watch-pakistan-pacer-hasan-ali-suffers-head-injury-during-pak-vs-ban-2nd-test-leaves-field-on-stretcher-3047988.html
NewsCricketWatch: Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali suffers head injury during PAK vs BAN 2nd Test, leaves field on stretcher
HASAN ALI

Watch: Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali suffers head injury during PAK vs BAN 2nd Test, leaves field on stretcher

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali suffered an injury scare during the second Test against Bangladesh national cricket team after landing awkwardly while attempting a return catch in Sylhet. The fast bowler was taken off the field after receiving medical attention but later returned to continue bowling, easing concerns in the Pakistan camp. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 16, 2026, 03:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Hasan Ali faced an early scare in the second Test against Bangladesh after suffering head injury.
  • However, the injury seems less serious, as Hasan returned on the field during the opening session and resumed bowling again in the 19th over.
  • Pakistan entered the second Test under immense scrutiny after suffering a 104-run defeat against Bangladesh.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali suffers head injury during PAK vs BAN 2nd Test, leaves field on stretcher Pic Credits: IANS

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali faced an early scare in the second Test against Bangladesh after suffering an awkward injury while trying to complete a return catch in Sylhet on Saturday. The incident happened during the opening session on Day 1 and briefly silenced the Pakistan camp as the fast bowler remained down on the field before receiving medical attention.

The dramatic moment unfolded in the eighth over of Bangladesh’s innings after the Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first. Hasan bowled a short-of-a-length delivery to Bangladesh debutant Tanzid Hasan, who chipped the ball back towards the bowler. 

ALSO READ: CSK, RCB make big move, sign injury replacements for Khaleel Ahmed, Nuwan Thushara; check key names

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Scary Incident In PAK vs BAN 2nd Test

While attempting a sharp return catch, Hasan dived forward but landed awkwardly on the ground and remained down near the pitch. Concern spread quickly among teammates as the Pakistan pacer appeared visibly dazed and struggled to regain balance. The team physio rushed onto the field immediately to assess the situation while players gathered around the injured fast bowler.

After several minutes of treatment, a stretcher was brought onto the field and Hasan was carried off, forcing stand-in skipper Salman Ali Agha to complete the remainder of the over. Television visuals also showed Pakistan fast bowling coach Umar Gul in discussion with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed as concern grew over the extent of the injury.

Big Relief For Pakistan 

However, the injury scare later proved less serious than initially feared. Hasan returned to the field during the opening session and resumed bowling again in the 19th over, providing major relief to Pakistan ahead of a crucial phase in the match.

ALSO READ: Akash Singh joins 'chit celebration' trend during CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 clash; Ambati Rayudu calls it 'rubbish' - Here's why

Pakistan entered the second Test under immense scrutiny after suffering a 104-run defeat against Bangladesh in the first Test in Dhaka. The loss added to Pakistan’s disappointing recent record against Bangladesh, with the side now having lost their last three Tests against them, including a 2-0 home series defeat in 2024.

With senior pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi left out of the playing XI for the second test, Hasan Ali's fitness remains crucial for Pakistan's hopes of bouncing back in the series. 

The right-arm pacer had earlier picked up four wickets in the opening test, including three in the second innings, despite Pakistan's defeat.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bhojshala Temple
Owaisi compares Madhya Pradesh HC Bhojshala verdict to Babri Masjid judgment
Animal Species
World’s largest zoo by species: Not North Carolina; Check location, details
narendra modi uae visit
Modi in UAE, Trump in Beijing: What two visits reveal amid West Asia war | DNA
Narendra Modi
'No tax on foreign travel': Modi fact checks report of proposed cess as false
india trade routes
Bypassing chokepoints: India’s 5 strategic corridors redrawing global trade
Vande Bharat Express
Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat Express gets a halt at Jamui station
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli breaks silence on playing ODI WC 2027: 'If I need to prove my...'
NEET-UG Paper Leak
CBI arrests NTA 'insider' responsible for NEET-UG 2026 paper leak - Details
one piece
Stylish One Piece Dress Trends On Myntra For Modern Fashion
Karuppu
Kamal Haasan congratulates team of Karuppu after release