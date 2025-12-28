Watch: PM Modi Attends Neeraj Chopra-Himani Mor’s Star-Studded Wedding Reception

India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and his wife Himani Mor Chopra celebrated a memorable milestone with a grand wedding reception in Karnal. The evening turned into a high-profile event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several leading athletes in attendance, instantly capturing attention both on the ground and across social media platforms.

Neeraj Chopra’s Special Day Off the Field

Widely regarded as India’s undisputed “Golden Boy,” Neeraj Chopra looked every bit the national icon as he arrived in elegant traditional attire, wearing his familiar warm smile. What was initially planned as an intimate family celebration soon became a nationwide talking point, with photos and videos from the reception flooding fan pages and online timelines.

PM Narendra Modi attended the wedding reception of Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and noted tennis player Himani Mor. pic.twitter.com/hFZHleEoMX — Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) December 28, 2025

From a Quiet Wedding to a Grand Reception

The lavish reception came nearly 11 months after Neeraj and Himani had quietly tied the knot in January, an understated announcement that had surprised fans at the time. This celebration, however, was anything but low-key. The atmosphere reached its peak when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in person to congratulate the newlyweds.

PM Modi Shares Warm Moments With the Chopra Family

The Prime Minister’s presence went beyond a formal appearance. He spent time with the family, engaged in warm conversations and shared smiles, adding gravitas to an already star-studded evening that featured top athletes and prominent political figures.

Earlier Meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg

Prior to the reception, Prime Minister Modi had hosted Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. The interaction covered topics ranging from sports to life and future aspirations. Reflecting on the meeting, Modi later posted on X, “Met Neeraj Chopra and his wife, Himani Mor… We had a great interaction on various issues, including sports of course!"

Neeraj Chopra’s Heartfelt Wedding Announcement

Neeraj, the first Indian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in athletics, had announced his marriage in January through a simple Instagram post that reflected his grounded personality. He wrote, “Starting a new chapter of life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together."

Himani Mor Chopra’s Sporting Credentials

Himani Mor Chopra brings an impressive sporting résumé of her own. The 25-year-old tennis player from Sonipat is a Miranda House graduate and holds a Master’s degree in Sports Management from Franklin Pierce University in the United States. She represented India at the 2017 World University Games in Taipei and also won gold at the 2016 World Junior Tennis Championship.

With blessings from the Prime Minister and the presence of some of the biggest names in Indian sport, Neeraj and Himani’s wedding reception stood out as a landmark occasion one that seamlessly blended personal happiness with national pride.