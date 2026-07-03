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WATCH: Rahul Dravid's son Samit goes viral for batting just like 'The Wall' in Maharaja Trophy 2026

Samit Dravid, the 20-year-old son of Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid, captivated cricket fans with a demonstration of classical batting excellence during a Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 fixture on July 1.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 08:20 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 08:20 AM IST
WATCH: Rahul Dravid's son Samit goes viral for batting just like 'The Wall' in Maharaja Trophy 2026
Image Credit: Credits - X screenshot

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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