Samit Dravid, the 20-year-old son of Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid, captivated cricket fans with a demonstration of classical batting excellence during a Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 fixture on July 1. Representing the Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters against the Hubli Tigers, the young batter showcased a range of shots that immediately reminded fans of his father's trademark technique.
Calm Under Pressure After Early Bengaluru Blasters Collapse
The significance of the innings extended beyond aesthetics as Samit arrived at the crease with the Blasters reeling after losing two wickets inside the opening eight deliveries. Showing remarkable composure, he steadied the innings with a fluent 32 off 23 balls, laying the foundation for a strong total.
Samit Dravid's Cover Drives Go Viral on Social Media
Although his innings ended at 32, it was his technique that stole the spotlight. Clips of his elegant cover drives, back-foot punches and textbook balance quickly went viral, with fans comparing his batting stance, footwork and strokeplay to Rahul Dravid during his prime.
Samit Dravid had the whole field covered— FanCode (@FanCode) July 1, 2026
Catch all the action from the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2026 LIVE on FanCode #MaharajaTrophy pic.twitter.com/gurjHdavpE
Rohan Patil and Praveen Dubey Power Blasters to 203
After Samit's steady start, Rohan Patil (64) and Praveen Dubey (51) accelerated the innings with crucial half-centuries. A late cameo from Shivraj helped the Bengaluru Blasters post an imposing 203/7, while Vaibhav Sharma was the standout bowler for Hubli Tigers with three wickets.
Hubli Tigers Fall Short Despite Manvanth Kumar's Explosive Fifty
Chasing 204, Hubli Tigers fought until the very last ball. Manvanth Kumar smashed a sensational 60 off just 22 balls, while Aneeshwar Gautam and Shivkumar Rakshith made valuable contributions. However, Bengaluru's bowlers held their nerve to seal a thrilling two-run victory.
Nischith Rao Stars as Bengaluru Blasters Seal Last-Ball Win
Nischith Rao returned impressive figures of 3/27, with Vidwath Kaverappa picking up two crucial wickets to restrict Hubli Tigers to 201/7. The disciplined bowling effort ensured the Blasters defended their total in a nail-biting finish.
Bengaluru Blasters Strengthen Position at Top of Maharaja Trophy Table
The victory marked Bengaluru Blasters' sixth win in seven matches, taking them to the top of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 standings with 12 points. Hubli Tigers, meanwhile, suffered their third defeat of the campaign despite an impressive chase.
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