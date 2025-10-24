The Australian Women’s cricket team experienced an unusual and rather shocking incident during their stay in India for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 when a rat appeared inside their hotel dining area in Visakhapatnam. The episode unfolded on Wednesday night, just a day before Australia’s next group-stage clash, as the players had wrapped up their dinner and were preparing to leave the restaurant.

According to local media reports, members of the Australian squad were startled when they suddenly spotted a rat scurrying near their table. The unexpected sight quickly caused chaos in the room, as several players screamed and jumped onto their chairs in fright. Hotel staff members rushed to the scene to catch the rodent, but it continued to dart from one corner to another, heightening the commotion and leaving the players visibly shaken.

ALSO READ - Most Century Partnerships In One Day Internationals: Sachin Tendulkar Leads, Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Among Modern Greats, Check Full List

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How Did It Sort

Witnesses described the atmosphere as one of “panic mixed with laughter” as players struggled to process what had just happened. Despite the scare, the situation was eventually brought under control when hotel employees managed to drive the rat out of the dining area. However, the incident has since raised serious concerns about the hygiene and sanitation conditions of the hotel hosting one of the world’s top cricket teams during such a prestigious tournament.

Cricket Australia addressed the incident in a light-hearted manner by releasing a short video on social media. In the clip, players shared their reactions to the bizarre encounter, laughing as they recounted the moment. They revealed that the timing couldn’t have been more surprising, as they had just finished eating and were ready to exit the restaurant when the rat made its sudden appearance. While the team eventually laughed it off, fans on social media expressed concern and disbelief that such an incident occurred during an international event of this scale.

Crazy Dominance

Despite the off-field chaos, the Australian women have continued their dominant run in the tournament. They currently lead the points table, having won five of their six matches, with one game ending in a no-result due to rain. Their consistency has already earned them a place in the knockout stages of the competition. The team will play their final group-stage fixture against South Africa Women on October 25 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Meanwhile, other strong contenders including India, England, and New Zealand have also sealed their spots in the semi-finals. The complete knockout fixtures will be finalized after the group phase concludes on Sunday, October 26, with the India vs Bangladesh encounter.

As the video of the incident continues to go viral, cricket fans worldwide have been sharing mixed reactions some amused by the lighthearted response of the Australian players, while others question the facilities provided to international teams. What started as a moment of panic has now turned into a viral talking point one that the Australians are handling with humor as they continue their pursuit of another World Cup title.