WATCH - Ravi Shastri’s Subtle Dig At Pakistan During IND vs WI Toss Sets Social Media Abuzz

Former India coach and commentator Ravi Shastri took a cheeky jab at Pakistan cricket during the coin toss for the first Test between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 2. While introducing match referee Andy Pycroft, Shastri made a pointed remark that quickly drew attention given the recent controversies involving the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pycroft.

“Back in the house, all the way from Dubai, in the hot seat. Andy Pycroft,” Shastri announced at the toss ceremony.

The backdrop of PCB’s clash with Pycroft

The reference carried weight because of the drama surrounding Pycroft during the T20 Asia Cup 2025. He was at the centre of the incident when Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha at the toss and later after the match. Suryakumar had also dedicated that win to terrorist-attack victims in Pahalgam while praising the Indian Armed Forces, which had left Pakistan’s camp fuming.

PCB Complaint

In the aftermath, PCB lodged a formal protest with the International Cricket Council, demanding Pycroft’s immediate removal as match referee for the remainder of the tournament. The ICC rejected these demands and retained Pycroft in his role for subsequent fixtures. Not satisfied, PCB attempted to portray Pycroft as having apologised by circulating a muted clip of him speaking with Agha. Alongside, they even threatened to pull out of their scheduled UAE clash. Ultimately, the theatrics failed, and Pycroft continued officiating as match referee throughout the Asia Cup.

India went on to defeat Pakistan three times in the competition and lifted the trophy. The PCB invited ridicule when their chairman Mohsin Naqvi ended up running away with the Asia Cup trophy and winner’s medals in an embarrassing spectacle that further highlighted Pakistan’s failures.

Roston Chase wins toss for West Indies

As far as the Ahmedabad Test was concerned, West Indies captain Roston Chase called correctly and chose to bat first in the series opener. India’s skipper Shubman Gill, accompanied by vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja, unveiled the new Test jersey featuring Apollo Tyres as sponsor. Gill went with a bowling attack comprising three spinners, two frontline pacers, and one pace-bowling all-rounder.

For the visitors, Chase introduced fresh talent, handing Test debut caps to Khary Pierre and Johann Layne.

Squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase(c), Shai Hope(w), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach