Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Called 'Pathaan' by Teammates; Dinesh Karthik, Harsha Bhogle Drop Witty Comments on Air

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, on Friday (February 17), reached a huge landmark in Test cricket when he dismissed a well-settled Usman Khawaja for 81 in the ongoing second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. With that wicket, Jadeja completed 250 Test wickets, which is a huge achievement for any all-rounder. But that was not the only reason Jadeja made headlines on Friday. On the opening day of the Delhi Test, Jadeja also received a new nickname from his India teammates. During one of his spell, one of his teammates was heard screaming 'Chal chal Pathaan'. Pathaan is a Shah Rukh Khan-starrer bollywood bockbuster which is breaking all past Box Office records.

Upon hearing the word, Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik was quick to drop a witty comment on air when he said, "I feel Jadeja's hairstyle is inspired by Pathaan." To this, fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle replied, "You got to have options". All of the commentators, including Matthew Hayden, started to have a huge laugh. Bhogle took a dig at himself and Hayden for lack of hair on their scalp. Karthik, especially, could be heard having great fun by that Bhogle one-liner.

Watch the video here of Jadeja being called 'Pathaan' and all that happened in commentary box afterwards:

Pathaan is also the comeback film of Shah Rukh, his first in last 6 years. The title track from the film 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' has already become a chartbuster and at the end of the Nagpur Test, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were seen shaking their legs on the song.

Jadeja has been having a phenomenal series. Jadeja too made a comeback in the international scene, just like the on-screen Pathaan. He had not played a Test for the last 6 months and in Nagpur, he picked up a five-fer and struck a fifty too to help India win the match.