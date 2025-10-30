Watch Rishabh Pant Lead India A Live: Streaming Info, Telecast, and Match Schedule vs South Africa A

After a long injury layoff, Rishabh Pant is finally set to return to competitive cricket as he captains India A in the first multi-day match against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru from October 30 to November 2, 2025.

This marks Pant’s first appearance since fracturing his right foot during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy earlier this year. His comeback not only excites fans but also holds significance for India’s upcoming two-Test series against South Africa, starting November 14.

When Is the India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test?

The India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial Test begins on Thursday, October 30, and will continue till Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Where to Watch India A vs South Africa A Live?

Cricket fans can watch the India A vs South Africa A live streaming on JioHotstar. The match will also be telecast live on Star Sports Network, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of Pant’s long-awaited return.

Fans can also follow real-time score updates, ball-by-ball commentary, and match highlights across major sports websites and social media platforms.

Will the India A vs South Africa A Match Be Televised?

Yes. The 1st unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network, offering HD coverage for viewers. For those on the go, JioHotstar will provide seamless live streaming on both web and mobile.

This dual coverage ensures cricket lovers can follow Pant’s captaincy, India’s upcoming stars, and South Africa A’s fightback without interruption, whether on TV or digital platforms.

Who Are Playing in the India A vs South Africa A Match?

India A Squad:

Rishabh Pant (captain & wk), B. Sai Sudharsan (vice-captain), N. Jagadeesan, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Ayush Badoni, Ayush Mhatre, Tanush Kotian, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Saransh Jain.

South Africa A Squad:

Marques Ackerman (captain), Zubayr Hamza, Jason Smith, Rubin Hermann (wk), Jordan Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Simmonds, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Okuhle Cele, Tiaan van Vuuren, Codi Yusuf.

Both teams are expected to use this fixture as a stepping stone for the senior Test series later in November.

Why Is This Match Important for Indian Cricket?

The series is a crucial audition for several India A players eyeing a Test call-up. Pant’s form and fitness will be closely monitored, as will the performances of Sai Sudharsan, Padikkal, and Rajat Patidar — all strong contenders for a spot in the senior Test side.

For the Proteas, the series provides a chance to test their depth and adaptability in subcontinental conditions before the high-profile Test tour.

What Makes This Series a Must-Watch for Fans?

The biggest draw is undoubtedly Rishabh Pant’s return to red-ball cricket. His fearless stroke play, sharp glovework, and natural flair for leadership make this comeback more than just another A-series game — it’s a milestone moment for Indian cricket.

As fans tune in to watch live on JioHotstar or Star Sports, they’ll witness not just Pant’s redemption story, but the next generation of Indian cricketers shaping up for the challenges ahead.