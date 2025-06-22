Watch: Rishabh Pant Loses Cool At Umpire, Throws Ball In Frustration On Day 3 of IND Vs ENG 1st Test

Team India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant found himself at the center of an unexpected controversy on Day 3 of the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. Known for his usually composed demeanor, Pant showed visible signs of frustration during the morning session, following a disagreement with the on-field umpire over the condition of the ball.

Tense Exchange Over Ball Condition

The incident began when Pant approached umpire Chris Gaffaney, raising concerns about the state of the ball. With around 60 overs completed, both Jasprit Bumrah and Pant had noticed that the ball was no longer aiding movement , neither conventional swing nor reverse swing was in play.

As the Indian bowlers struggled to make an impact, Pant requested a ball change. However, after examining the ball with a gauge, the umpire denied the request, dismissing Pant's concerns. This decision clearly didn’t sit well with the Indian wicketkeeper.

Pant Throws the Ball, Crowd Reacts

Just before the final delivery of the 61st over, Pant’s frustration spilled over. In a moment of visible anger, he flicked the ball away, drawing a strong reaction from the Leeds crowd, who responded with boos. Such a show of dissent could potentially lead to disciplinary action from the match referee, given the public nature of the incident.

Rishabh Pant asked the umpire to change the ball, got denied and then threw it in frustration pic.twitter.com/F1A78XGwWV — Sandy (@flamboypant) June 22, 2025

India Fight Back With Key Wickets

Despite the ball-related controversy, India had reasons to celebrate early in the day. In just the third over, Prasidh Krishna struck a crucial blow by removing Ollie Pope. Bowling a short and wide delivery, Krishna tempted Pope into a cut, which resulted in a nick straight to Pant, who made no mistake behind the stumps.

Later, Mohammed Siraj delivered a vital breakthrough by dismissing England captain Ben Stokes in the 65th over. Coming around the wicket, Siraj got the ball to move ever so slightly, forcing Stokes into a tentative shot. The resulting edge carried safely to Pant, who took his second catch of the day. A visibly annoyed Stokes reacted by tossing his bat in the air as he walked back after scoring 20 off 52 balls, leaving England at 276/5.

Pant Reaches Major Test Milestone

Amid the on-field drama, Rishabh Pant reached a significant personal milestone. With the catch of Ollie Pope, Pant completed 150 Test catches, becoming only the third Indian wicketkeeper to achieve the feat. He now joins the elite company of MS Dhoni (256 catches) and Syed Kirmani (160 catches).

Pant’s milestone came in his 44th Test and 86th innings, and his overall dismissals tally now stands at 165, including 15 stumpings. From a tense face-off with the umpire to significant contributions behind the stumps, Day 3 was an emotional rollercoaster for Rishabh Pant. While his ball-change disagreement may attract scrutiny, his persistence and skill behind the stumps continue to reinforce his value to the Indian Test side both as a leader and a game-changer