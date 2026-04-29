WATCH- Riyan Parag caught 'Vaping' in dressing room during RR vs PBKS, Can he be jailed and banned from IPL 2026? Know

The Rajasthan Royals’ recent victory over the Punjab Kings has been overshadowed by a brewing controversy involving their captain, Riyan Parag. During the IPL 2026 encounter held in New Chandigarh, the 24-year-old was allegedly caught on camera using a vape inside the team dressing room.

Incident During the Run Chase

The moment was captured by broadcast cameras during the 16th over of the second innings, shortly after Parag was dismissed for a 16-ball 29. The footage quickly circulated across social media platforms, sparking a heated debate among fans and officials regarding player conduct and disciplinary measures.

This incident comes at a high-pressure time for Parag, who assumed the captaincy this season following Sanju Samson's move to the Chennai Super Kings. Prior to this match, Parag had struggled with form, managing only 81 runs across seven innings.

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Legal and Regulatory Implications

While the Rajasthan Royals secured a six-wicket victory by chasing down a target of 222, the focus remains on the potential consequences for Parag. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) maintains rigorous health and safety protocols that generally prohibit the use of tobacco or related products within dressing rooms and dugouts.

Furthermore, the situation is intensified by India’s national laws. Under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019, the production, sale, and advertisement of e-cigarettes are illegal. Because vapes are not licensed under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, violators can face significant fines or even imprisonment.

Ongoing Disciplinary Issues for Rajasthan Royals

This is not the first time the franchise has faced scrutiny during the 2026 season. Earlier in April, team manager Romi Bhinder was penalized for a protocol breach during a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU), led by Sharad Kumar, issued a show-cause notice to Bhinder after he was spotted using a mobile phone in the dugout. Regarding the decision, official Saikia stated:

“Romi Bhinder was involved in a protocol violation in the Guwahati match. He was issued a notice under the IPL protocols. He was given 48 hours to explain his position. His explanation came, and we are not very satisfied with it. The Anti-Corruption Unit is not very satisfied with his reply. As it is his first breach, so under the protocols, he was fined an amount of INR 1 lakh and also handed a warning that he needs to be more careful in the future.”

As the league progresses, it remains to be seen what specific actions the BCCI or the Rajasthan Royals management will take regarding Parag's recent actions in the dressing room.

PBKS First loss

Despite the distractions off the field, the Rajasthan Royals clinical performance on the pitch handed the Punjab Kings their first defeat of the season. RR successfully chased down a massive target of 222 with six wickets in hand. The victory was anchored by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who set up the chase with a calculated half-century, while the powerplay blitz from Jaiswal and young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi effectively cracked the league leaders' defense. It remains to be seen what specific actions the BCCI or the Rajasthan Royals management will take regarding Parag's actions following this high-intensity win.