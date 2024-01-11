WATCH: Rohit Sharma Abuses After Getting Run Out On Duck Following Confusion With Shubman Gill During India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I

The inaugural T20I clash between India and Afghanistan revolved around the return of one key player – Rohit Sharma. The Indian cricket team's captain marked his comeback to the T20 format after a hiatus of 14 months, with this series being India's final international T20 competition before the T20 World Cup. The spotlight was firmly on Rohit Sharma's performance. However, his time at the crease was abruptly cut short due to a regrettable mix-up with opening partner Shubman Gill.

In a disappointing turn of events, on the second ball of the initial over delivered by Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rohit Sharma found himself run out without scoring a single run. The dismissal triggered visible frustration from Rohit towards Gill, with gesturing and apparent expressions of disappointment directed at the young batsman. The unfortunate incident occurred when Rohit played the ball to mid-off, signaling for a single, but Gill remained stationary, fixated on the ball. (WATCH: Rohit Sharma Forgets Name Of Teammate At Toss, Hilarious Video Goes Viral)

By the time Gill reacted, Rohit had reached the other end, resulting in his run-out. The Afghanistan fielders executed the run-out efficiently, leaving Rohit visibly upset as he made his way back to the dugout. (Steve Smith vs Novak Djokovic: Serbian Left In Awe With Aussie Batter's Tennis Skills - WATCH)

Watch the video here:

Earlier, A lively 68-run partnership off 43 balls between the seasoned Mohammad Nabi and youthful Azmatullah Omarzai lifted Afghanistan to 158 for five after India dominated the powerplay in the first T20 here on Thursday.

A stroke-filled partnership between Nabi (42 off 27) and Omarzai (29 off 22) was just what Afghanistan needed after India reduced the visitors to 57 for three in 10 overs amid chilly conditions at the PCA Stadium.

Openers Rahamanullah Gurbaz (23 off 28) and skipper Ibrahim Zadran (25 off 22) could only find four boundaries in the powerplay. The start of the game was delayed by a few minutes as a flickering blue light around the sightscreen distracted Gurbaz. Pacer Arshdeep Singh opened the innings with a maiden before the spinners got into the game as early as the fourth over.

Axar Patel, who ended up as the stand out bowler for India with figures of 4-0-23-2, had Gurbaz stumped with a fast and straight delivery after the opener slog swept him for a six. Zadran was the next to depart as he smashed an innocuous ball from Shivam Dube straight to India skipper Rohit Sharma at cover. It was only the second ball of his opening spell.

Rahmat Shah, making his T20 debut after playing 106 ODIs for Afghanistan, chopped on to stumps a flatter one from Axar. Afghanistan badly needed a move on and that came via the experience of Nabi and Omarzai, who had impressed with his all-round abilities in the ODI World Cup in India. While the top-order struggled to rotate strike, Omarzai and Nabi showed their teammates how to build a T20 innings.

Both targeted Ravi Bishnoi and Mukesh Kumar in the middle overs.Nabi's back to back sixes off Mukesh stood out in his quickfire knock. He first made room to smash him over extra cover and waited still for the second ball to dispatch it over mid-wicket. Najibullah Zadran (19 not out off 11) and Karim Janat (9 not out off 5) took the total past 150. India dropped three catches in the biting cold of Mohali. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was unavailable for selection due to a sore right groin.