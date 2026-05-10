WATCH - Rohit Sharma captaining Pakistan? Cricket fans left stunned by shocking broadcast error

The ongoing Test series between Bangladesh and Pakistan witnessed an extraordinary technical failure that left viewers and social media users in a state of total disbelief. During the live telecast of the high-profile match, the official broadcasters committed a massive on-air blunder by displaying a graphic that featured several prominent Indian cricketers as part of Pakistan’s playing XI.

A Lineup of Indian Stars for Pakistan

The confusion occurred when a team sheet graphic, intended to showcase the Pakistan national cricket team’s roster, instead listed an entire lineup composed of Indian international players. The names appearing under the Pakistan flag included captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, and Mukesh Kumar.

This bizarre mix-up quickly went viral across various social media platforms as fans shared screenshots of the broadcast. The incident became a primary talking point, momentarily overshadowing the intensity of the Test match itself, as it featured players who were not even participating in the series.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Broadcasting Blunder



Indian Team as Pakistan Test team.



Graphics shown PAK vs BAN 1st Test on Day 2.



Courtesy : Fox Cricket pic.twitter.com/vKXjnB4wha — Venky (@Cric_Venky) May 9, 2026

Bangladesh Asserts Dominance on the Field

Despite the distractions from the commentary box and production room, the action on the field saw the Bangladesh national cricket team making a powerful statement. They posted a commanding first-innings total of 413 runs in 117.1 overs, firmly putting Pakistan on the back foot.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto led the charge with a magnificent century, scoring 101 runs off 130 deliveries, an innings punctuated by 12 boundaries and two sixes. He received excellent support from Mominul Haque, who narrowly missed out on a hundred with a well-played 91, and the veteran Mushfiqur Rahim, who contributed a resilient 71 runs off 179 balls.

Pakistan’s Uphill Battle

Bangladesh arrived at this Test with immense confidence, having maintained an undefeated streak across all formats in 2026. Conversely, Pakistan faced challenges before the first ball was even bowled. The team was notably without their star batter Babar Azam, who was forced to sit out due to a knee injury.

Having focused heavily on T20 cricket and the Pakistan Super League recently, the Pakistani side struggled to contain the Bangladeshi batters. As the match progresses, the focus shifts to Bangladesh’s pace attack, led by Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana, who aim to capitalize on the massive scoreboard pressure and exploit the gaps in a depleted Pakistani lineup.