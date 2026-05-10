Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3046008https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/watch-rohit-sharma-captaining-pakistan-cricket-fans-left-stunned-by-shocking-broadcast-rrror-3046008.html
NewsCricketWATCH - Rohit Sharma captaining Pakistan? Cricket fans left stunned by shocking broadcast error
INDIAN PLAYERS IN PAKISTAN XI BROADCASTING BLUNDER

WATCH - Rohit Sharma captaining Pakistan? Cricket fans left stunned by shocking broadcast error

The confusion occurred when a team sheet graphic, intended to showcase the Pakistan national cricket team’s roster, instead listed an entire lineup composed of Indian international players.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 10, 2026, 09:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • This bizarre mix-up quickly went viral across various social media platforms as fans shared screenshots of the broadcast.
  • Bangladesh arrived at this Test with immense confidence, having maintained an undefeated streak across all formats in 2026.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WATCH - Rohit Sharma captaining Pakistan? Cricket fans left stunned by shocking broadcast errorCredits - X

The ongoing Test series between Bangladesh and Pakistan witnessed an extraordinary technical failure that left viewers and social media users in a state of total disbelief. During the live telecast of the high-profile match, the official broadcasters committed a massive on-air blunder by displaying a graphic that featured several prominent Indian cricketers as part of Pakistan’s playing XI.

A Lineup of Indian Stars for Pakistan
The confusion occurred when a team sheet graphic, intended to showcase the Pakistan national cricket team’s roster, instead listed an entire lineup composed of Indian international players. The names appearing under the Pakistan flag included captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, and Mukesh Kumar.

This bizarre mix-up quickly went viral across various social media platforms as fans shared screenshots of the broadcast. The incident became a primary talking point, momentarily overshadowing the intensity of the Test match itself, as it featured players who were not even participating in the series.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Bangladesh Asserts Dominance on the Field
Despite the distractions from the commentary box and production room, the action on the field saw the Bangladesh national cricket team making a powerful statement. They posted a commanding first-innings total of 413 runs in 117.1 overs, firmly putting Pakistan on the back foot.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto led the charge with a magnificent century, scoring 101 runs off 130 deliveries, an innings punctuated by 12 boundaries and two sixes. He received excellent support from Mominul Haque, who narrowly missed out on a hundred with a well-played 91, and the veteran Mushfiqur Rahim, who contributed a resilient 71 runs off 179 balls.

Pakistan’s Uphill Battle
Bangladesh arrived at this Test with immense confidence, having maintained an undefeated streak across all formats in 2026. Conversely, Pakistan faced challenges before the first ball was even bowled. The team was notably without their star batter Babar Azam, who was forced to sit out due to a knee injury.

Having focused heavily on T20 cricket and the Pakistan Super League recently, the Pakistani side struggled to contain the Bangladeshi batters. As the match progresses, the focus shifts to Bangladesh’s pace attack, led by Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana, who aim to capitalize on the massive scoreboard pressure and exploit the gaps in a depleted Pakistani lineup.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

2026 Tamil Nadu elections
One-vote suspense: Madras HC to hear DMK plea in special Sunday session
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Abhishek Sharma's record, becomes 1st player to...
rabindranath tagore birth anniversary
DNA Explains: Why Bengal Govt is being asked to build Tagore's statue
DNA analysis
DNA Decodes: Why PM Modi touched the feet of 98-year-old Makhanlal Sarkar
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer creates unwanted record, becomes 1st player in IPL history to...
aaj ka viral video
'Ghop ghop' revenge: Man's hilarious response to noisy neighbours goes viral
Mother’s Day 2026
Mother’s Day 2026: Actresses who wore their mothers’ sarees on wedding day
Prince Yadav
LSG coach reveals Virat Kohli's reaction to Prince Yadav's 'dream ball'
Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor exposed perception, weakness of Chinese military hardware
Anti Drugs
J-K: Drug peddlers’ properties worth Rs 3.5 crore seized by police in Srinagar