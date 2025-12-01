Watch: Rohit Sharma’s Explosive Reaction To Virat Kohli’s Ranchi Century Breaks The Internet

In a match packed with milestones and memorable moments, it wasn’t just Virat Kohli’s majestic 52nd ODI hundred that went viral during the India vs South Africa first ODI in Ranchi—it was Rohit Sharma’s raw, expletive-laden celebration that set social media on fire. As Kohli carved Marco Jansen through point to bring up his century, the JSCA Stadium erupted, but all eyes turned to the dressing room where Rohit Sharma delivered one of the most unfiltered reactions fans have seen from the former India captain.

What Virat Kohli said with his bat, Rohit Sharma said with his mouth... pic.twitter.com/15eprgKjgx November 30, 2025

Rohit Sharma’s Fiery Celebration Goes Viral

The clip, now dominating Instagram, X (Twitter), and YouTube Shorts, shows Rohit leaping from his seat, clapping aggressively, and seemingly shouting an expletive in sheer excitement. The reaction was as genuine as it gets—emotion, brotherhood, and respect rolled into one viral moment.

For years, narratives have attempted to pit the two Indian legends against each other, but this viral visual shattered all noise. Rohit wasn’t just happy for Kohli—he was ecstatic, proud, and visibly emotional, celebrating the milestone like a fan rather than a teammate.

Kohli’s Record-Breaking 52nd ODI Hundred

Virat Kohli’s knock was nothing short of extraordinary. His 135 off 120 balls, laced with 11 boundaries and seven towering sixes, marked his third ODI hundred in Ranchi. More importantly, this ton took him past Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most centuries in a single format—another page added to Kohli’s already towering legacy.

The celebration that followed—a trademark leap and fist pump—matched the electric atmosphere in the stands. A pitch invader touching his feet only added to the surreal, dramatic aura around Kohli’s comeback innings.

A Partnership That Reignited Nostalgia

Before the century, Kohli and Rohit stitched together a fluent 136-run stand—their 20th century partnership in ODI cricket. Rohit Sharma himself contributed a crucial 57 off 51 balls and broke Shahid Afridi’s long-standing record for most ODI sixes, smashing his 352nd maximum.

But more than the numbers, it was the chemistry between the two veterans that stood out. Their interactions at the crease, the smiles, the nods of appreciation—everything pointed to a renewed sense of comfort and camaraderie.

Why Rohit’s Reaction Matters

In recent months, conversations have consistently linked Rohit and Kohli—whether it’s about leadership transitions, retirements, or India’s future ODI roadmap. With both retiring from T20Is and Tests, their ODI contributions are more crucial than ever.

Rohit Sharma’s viral reaction serves as a powerful reminder:

The bond between India’s two greatest modern-day batters is stronger, warmer, and more genuine than public perception often suggests.

India’s Strong Start to the Series

Fueled by the Kohli-Rohit partnership and crucial contributions down the order, India posted a commanding 349/8, giving them the upper hand in the series opener. With the 2027 World Cup cycle in sight, performances like these fuel the possibility that the pair still feature in India’s long-term ODI plans.