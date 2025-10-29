WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Heartwarming Gesture as He Shares Player of the Match Award with Prithvi Shaw After Blazing 222 in Ranji Trophy 2025

Ruturaj Gaikwad has once again shown that cricket is more than just numbers and records—it’s about respect, sportsmanship, and brotherhood. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain and Maharashtra skipper displayed a beautiful act of humility after his team’s emphatic 144-run victory over Chandigarh in the Ranji Trophy. Despite scoring a century himself in the first innings, Gaikwad decided to share his Player of the Match award with Prithvi Shaw, who had produced a breathtaking double century in the second innings.

Shared Glory, True Spirit



Ruturaj Gaikwad shared his Player of the Match award with Prithvi Shaw, recognising Shaw’s sensational 222-run knock that set up Maharashtra’s victory.

Gaikwad’s act was met with immense praise from fans and players alike, with many calling it a perfect example of leadership and team spirit.

Prithvi Shaw’s 222: The Knock That Stunned Ranji Trophy 2025

Prithvi Shaw, the once-celebrated India opener who had slipped out of the spotlight, made a sensational return to form with a thunderous 222-run knock off just 156 balls. His innings was nothing short of spectacular — featuring crisp drives, audacious cuts, and fearless strokeplay that reminded everyone of the immense talent he possesses.

Reaching his century in just 72 balls — the sixth-fastest century in Ranji Trophy history — Shaw went on to complete his double century in 141 deliveries, making it the second-fastest double ton in Ranji Trophy’s elite division, only behind Ravi Shastri’s 123-ball epic from the 1984-85 season.

His innings single-handedly demolished Chandigarh’s hopes, turning a competitive match into a one-sided affair. Maharashtra’s dominant win was a result of Shaw’s assault, and it reignited hopes of his comeback into the national radar.

Why Ruturaj Gaikwad Shared His Player of the Match Award

Even though Gaikwad had scored a crucial century in the first innings, the CSK skipper didn’t hesitate to acknowledge that it was Shaw’s innings that changed the course of the match. Speaking after the game, Gaikwad said he wanted to “honour the brilliance of Shaw’s knock” and that such performances deserved special recognition.

His decision to share the award was symbolic — a moment that went beyond cricketing protocol and touched the emotional core of fans. On social media, fans hailed Gaikwad as a “true captain” and “the definition of sportsmanship,” while clips of the moment quickly went viral.

From Struggles to Stardom: Prithvi Shaw’s Road to Redemption

Shaw’s career has been a roller-coaster ride — from being hailed as India’s next batting prodigy to facing multiple setbacks, including loss of form, off-field controversies, and being unsold at the IPL 2025 auction. Just a week before this stunning double hundred, Shaw endured a nightmare start to his Ranji campaign, getting dismissed for a duck in the first innings against Kerala.

However, the 25-year-old bounced back in classic style. A gritty 75 in the second innings against Kerala hinted at a revival, and the Chandigarh match confirmed it — Prithvi Shaw was back. His 222-run marathon not only ended a 20-month century drought but also reinstated him as one of India’s most explosive talents in domestic cricket.

Having moved from Mumbai to Maharashtra earlier this year in search of a “fresh start,” Shaw appears rejuvenated, focused, and hungry. His decision already seems to be paying off as he builds consistency and confidence under Gaikwad’s leadership.

A Story of Leadership, Redemption, and Respect

The Ruturaj Gaikwad–Prithvi Shaw moment wasn’t just about sharing an award — it was about sharing belief. It reflected the essence of Indian domestic cricket: nurturing talent, encouraging comebacks, and celebrating success together.

With this gesture, Gaikwad reinforced his image as one of India’s most respected modern leaders, while Shaw’s knock served as a timely reminder that class is permanent, even if form is temporary.

As fans flood social media with praise and nostalgia, this Ranji Trophy encounter between Maharashtra and Chandigarh will be remembered not just for the runs scored, but for the spirit of the game it exemplified.