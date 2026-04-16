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NewsCricketWATCH- Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off 'Best Catch of IPL 2026' which eyes can’t believe! Rohit & SKY left in Absolute awe; check Viral reaction
SHREYAS IYER CATCH VS MI

WATCH- Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off 'Best Catch of IPL 2026' which eyes can’t believe! Rohit & SKY left in Absolute awe; check Viral reaction

During the clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday, April 16, 2026, Shreyas Iyer left the Mumbai crowd in a state of shock. 

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 10:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Hardik Pandya’s departure for a 12-ball 14 proved costly for Mumbai.
  • MI was restricted to 195/6 in their 20 overs, failing to reach the 200-run milestone at their home ground.
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WATCH- Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off 'Best Catch of IPL 2026' which eyes can’t believe! Rohit & SKY left in Absolute awe; check Viral reactionCredits - Twitter

During the clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday, April 16, 2026, Shreyas Iyer left the Mumbai crowd in a state of shock. The PBKS captain executed a "ridiculous" save at the boundary that defied gravity and ultimately led to the dismissal of Hardik Pandya.

The Moment of Brilliance
The game-changing play occurred during the 18th over. Facing Marco Jansen, Hardik Pandya attempted to power a length ball over long on with a flat-batted stroke. Because he lost control of his bottom hand, the ball soared high into the air rather than clearing the ropes.

Iyer, stationed at long on, sprinted to his left and leaped backward. While suspended in mid-air, he snatched the ball above his head. Displaying incredible spatial awareness, he tossed the ball to teammate Xavier Bartlett before landing, allowing Bartlett to complete the catch safely.

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Reactions from the Commentary Box and Dugout
The feat drew high praise from the commentary booth, where Ravi Shastri marveled at Iyer's "core strength," noting how the athlete seemed to hang in the air for an improbable amount of time.

The reaction from the Mumbai Indians dugout was equally telling:

Suryakumar Yadav: The MI vice-captain stared on in total disbelief.

Rohit Sharma: Sitting next to Surya, Rohit threw his hands up in the air, a viral gesture that seemed to ask, “what on earth was that surreal catch?"

Following the spectacular play, Iyer turned toward the Wankhede crowd and pointed to his ears, mocking the sudden silence that had fallen over the stadium.

Impact on the Match
Hardik Pandya’s departure for a 12-ball 14 proved costly for Mumbai. Despite a brilliant, unbeaten 112 from Quinton de Kock, the team struggled to find momentum in the final overs. Because they could not capitalize on de Kock's century, MI was restricted to 195/6 in their 20 overs, failing to reach the 200-run milestone at their home ground.

Match Summary Details

Location: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date: April 16, 2026

Key Dismissal: Hardik Pandya (14 off 12)

Top Performer: Quinton de Kock (112*)

Final Score: Mumbai Indians 195/6 (20 overs)

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About the Author
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Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

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