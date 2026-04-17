Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3038455https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/watch-shreyas-iyers-gravity-defying-catch-leaves-sachin-tendulkar-stunned-unbelievable-awareness-timing-fitness-3038455.html
NewsCricketWatch: Shreyas Iyer's gravity-defying catch leaves Sachin Tendulkar stunned - 'Unbelievable awareness, timing, fitness...'
SHREYAS IYER

Watch: Shreyas Iyer's gravity-defying catch leaves Sachin Tendulkar stunned - 'Unbelievable awareness, timing, fitness...'

Shreyas Iyer produced an acrobatic effort near the boundary, leaping mid-air to relay a catch to Xavier Bartlett to dismiss MI captain Hardik Pandya, in what was a stunning piece of fielding and in what was one of the best grabs so far this IPL 2026 season that will be remembered among the best.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 04:53 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: Shreyas Iyer's gravity-defying catch leaves Sachin Tendulkar stunned - 'Unbelievable awareness, timing, fitness...'Pic credit: BCCI/IPL

India legend Sachin Tendulkar was full of praise for Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer's mind-boggling relay catch near the boundary in the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, saying not just the athleticism but awareness and perfect timing made the catch special.
 
Iyer produced an acrobatic effort near the boundary, leaping mid-air to relay a catch to Xavier Bartlett to dismiss MI captain Hardik Pandya, in what was a stunning piece of fielding and in what was one of the best grabs so far this season that will be remembered among the best.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Taking to X, Sachin explained tha it was not just athleticism that made the catch so special but the awareness, the unbelievable awareness, timing and fitness. 

"What made Shreyas Iyer’s catch so special was not just the athleticism, but the awareness behind it. He had to judge the speed of the ball, the height, where the boundary rope was, how close he was to stepping on it, and get his jump absolutely perfect.

Then, while still in the air, he caught the ball and released it to a teammate before landing, all the while knowing exactly where that fielder was positioned. To process all of that in a split second takes unbelievable awareness, timing, fitness, and composure," Sachin wrote in an X post. 

"@ShreyasIyer15 got everything spot on. One of the best catches I’ve ever seen live," he added. 
 

 

After the catch was completed, Iyer looked at the Wankhede crowd and pointed to his ears, urging them to applaud. Even, MI vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav and opener Rohit Sharma looked in disbelief after Shreyas Iyer’s save, which ended Hardik Pandya’s stuttering innings. 

PBKS continued their flawless run in the IPL 2026, registering a commanding 7-wicket victory over MI to make it five wins in five and consolidate their position at the top of the table.

PBKS remain the only unbeaten side this season - setting the pace and making a strong early statement in their 2026 campaign.  

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Red Fort Blast
Kashmir SIA finds no link of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Delhi Red Fort blast case
MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 result
Blame game erupts in MI camp after loss vs PBKS, Hardik Pandya says this
India-US ties
Amid America's Pakistan pivot, should India recalibrate Russia strategy?
Strait of Malacca Naming History
Did you know an Indian amla tree is linked to Strait of Malacca? Here’s story
Women Reservation Bill
Muslim quota within Women’s Reservation bill: What the Constitution says | DNA
mobility
Indian Railways Turns 173: From record stations to longest route, six facts
israel lebanon
Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, says 'has been my honour...'
Shreyas Iyer Catch vs MI
WATCH: Shreyas Iyer’s ‘Catch of IPL 2026’ stuns Rohit & SKY, goes viral
Quinton de Kock 112 vs PBKS IPL 2026
De Kock’s century in vain as MI struggle continues; PBKS need 196 runs
Jay Shah Young Global Leaders 2026
Jay Shah named WEF Young Leader 2026 for global cricket impact; Know details