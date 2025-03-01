WATCH: Steve Smith’s Sportsmanship - Withdraws Run-Out Appeal vs Afghanistan

Champions Trophy 2025: Australia captain Steve Smith showcased remarkable sportsmanship during his team’s crucial Champions Trophy 2025 Group B clash against Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday. In a high-pressure encounter, Smith decided to withdraw an appeal for a run-out in the 48th over when Afghanistan was striving for a competitive total.

Smith Withdraws Run-Out Appeal

Afghanistan’s lower order put up a resilient fight, led by Azmatullah Omarzai, who scored a well-made 67. During the 47th over, Omarzai nudged a slower ball toward mid-wicket, hoping to retain the strike. However, his batting partner, Noor Ahmad, momentarily stepped out of the crease at the striker’s end, unaware that the over had not yet concluded.

Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, displaying sharp awareness, swiftly collected the ball and dislodged the bails, catching Noor out of his ground. While Australia had the opportunity to appeal and claim a crucial ninth wicket, Smith immediately intervened, signaling for the appeal to be withdrawn. His decision won widespread praise and stood in contrast to the controversial 2023 Ashes incident, where Alex Carey’s stumping of Jonny Bairstow sparked global debate on the spirit of the game.

Australia Through to Semi-Finals, Afghanistan’s Hopes in Balance

With Australia’s place in the semi-finals secured following a rain-affected game against Afghanistan, the England vs South Africa match will determine whether South Africa or Afghanistan qualifies for the semi-finals.

India vs New Zealand to Decide Group A Standings

In Group A, both India and New Zealand have secured semi-final berths. However, their clash on Sunday will determine who tops the table. The group winner will face the second-placed team from Group B in the first semi-final, while the runner-up will take on the Group B topper in the second semi-final.

With knockout spots on the line, the final group-stage matches promise high-stakes drama as the Champions Trophy 2025 approaches its thrilling conclusion.