Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India have already sealed the three-match series with an unassailable 2-0 lead after their two-wicket in the second ODI on Sunday (July 25). The members of the Indian ODI team chose to chill out and have fun ahead of the third and final ODI on Wednesday (July 27).

The team took a bizarre ride in Tobago in a mini-van where the players – in their casuals – were seen having a blast. The players looked happy and upbeat going on to reflect the positive atmosphere in the group. This video which is already going viral will surely make the fans happy.

Here is the video that is going viral ahead of the final ODI…

With talismanic batter Virat Kohli rested for the series, Shreyas Iyer has made the most of his opportunities of batting at number three in the series, scoring back-to-back fifties and insisting that batting in top-order is fun.

“I was really happy to get what score I got, but really unhappy with the way I was dismissed. I thought I could have taken the team through easily. I was setting up the total, but was very unfortunate with the wicket. Hopefully, I get to score a century in the next game,” Iyer said after the second ODI.

“It’s (number three) one of the best positions in ODIs as you go in at a tough situation if the openers have fallen. Then you have to see off the new ball and build an innings. If the openers have a really good partnership, you get to carry forward that momentum and see to it that run rate is maintained. It’s a fun position to bat at and I really enjoy it,” said Iyer in the post-match press conference.

Asked about his partnership with Samson, Iyer remarked, “We lost two back-to-back wickets. We were 60 for 3 (79/3), and from there, we had to rebuild. Sanju came in and he obviously showed a lot of intent. I was already batting. I had faced around 20 balls and was batting on 15.

“I knew what I was going to do, and Sanju at the same time, he faced a few balls, and then he went after the spinners. He hit them for two sixes, and suddenly, the momentum shifted towards us. From there onwards, we built on the partnership and carried forward the momentum towards us,” he added.

Iyer was pleased that his hard work in net sessions with head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour was being rewarded in the form of back-to-back fifties in the ongoing series. “I have been working with them (Dravid and Rathour) for many years. We talk about technique and temperament on a match-to-match basis. Situations change and when we have team discussions, everyone talks.”

(with IANS inputs)