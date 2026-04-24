WATCH: The King watches his kingdom fall - Rohit Sharma breaks down in MI dressing room after 103 run humiliation vs CSK

Mumbai Indians suffered a humiliating 103 run loss at the hands of CSK, and Rohit has been kept out of action due to a hamstring injury he sustained earlier. There were widespread reports suggesting he could feature as an Impact Player in the fixture, however that possibility never materialised.

Rohit Still Injured

Watching his side fall apart from the sidelines without being able to contribute must have been an agonising experience, and his body language inside the dressing room reflected exactly that. A video capturing his reaction has since circulated widely across social media platforms and continues to gain traction. Rohit Sharma, the former Mumbai Indians skipper who was unavailable for selection against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, was seen looking noticeably distressed inside the dressing room following the defeat. MI skipper Hardik Pandya had already confirmed at the toss that Rohit would not be part of the playing eleven.

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Rohit Sharma is sitting in the Mumbai Indians dressing room, looking upset with his teammates. He wants to help the team win, but from there he can’t do much. He’s just watching his own legacy fall apart right in front of him. pic.twitter.com/NEj4K75l2Z (@rushiii_12) April 23, 2026

Samson Steals the Spotlight

The evening at Wankhede belonged entirely to Sanju Samson, who brought up his second hundred of the ongoing campaign in stunning fashion. The wicketkeeper batter remained unbeaten on 101 off just 54 deliveries, single handedly powering CSK to a commanding total of 207 for six. Mumbai Indians never looked capable of chasing the target down as wickets tumbled consistently throughout their innings, eventually folding for 104. Akeal Hosein was the wrecker in chief with the ball, finishing with an outstanding four wicket haul.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 207/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 101*, Ruturaj Gaikwad 22; AM Ghazanfar 2/25, Ashwani Kumar 2/37) beat Mumbai Indians 104 all out in 19 overs (Tilak Varma 37, Suryakumar Yadav 36; Akeal Hosein 4/17, Noor Ahmed 2/24) by 103 runs.

The victory propelled CSK up to fifth position in the IPL 2026 standings, while Mumbai Indians remain rooted in eighth place.

Under Rohit's captaincy, Mumbai Indians were virtually unstoppable, winning the 2013 title in their maiden triumph, defending champions in 2015, three peat nearly achieved with back to back titles in 2017 and 2019, and a fairytale return to glory in 2024 making them the only franchise in IPL history to lift the trophy five times. The contrast between that glorious era and the current struggles of Mumbai sitting eighth in the table with five losses from seven games could not be more stark.

Hardik after the loss

I think that in the powerplay, losing that early wicket is always going to be tricky. You are always chasing the game and we could not cope up after that. (Did the pitch change in any way?) I would not say that. I’m not someone who would like to say that. They batted well, they scored 207. It was the same track, it is the same soil. We should have just batted well. (The spinners got the ball to grip, didn’t they?) Yes, I think even our spinners bowled pretty well. It’s just that Sanju played an outstanding knock. At the same point of time, their batters kept coming and kind of chipping in and got them to a decent total. I think more than a decent total on that track. For us to chase this down, we needed to have a good powerplay and the momentum had to be with us, but that could not happen. (Will there be more personnel change in the upcoming games?) I think that will be the chat where we will go back to again, go forward and figure out what we need to do. We have a couple of days. We just need to see what we can do best.

Records yesterday

104 all-out is MI’s lowest total against CSK in IPL, bettering 136/8 at Dubai in 2021.



CSK have won five of the last six encounters against MI in IPL since 2023.