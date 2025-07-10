Watch- Trent Boult Powers MI New York To Qualifier 2, Eliminates Unicorns Not With Ball But With Twin Sixes

Trent Boult who has been a clutch for all MI franchises have once again delivered with his all round brilliance when it mattered the most. His all-round performance helped MI New York pull off a thrilling win over the San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC 2025 Eliminator, booking their spot in the Challenger match against Texas Super Kings.

MI New York chased down a target of 132 runs in Dallas, winning by just two wickets. Quinton de Kock got things off to a solid start with 33 runs from 24 balls, while Monank Patel chipped in with 33 off 32. Their 43-run opening stand set a good platform. But then the innings took a tough turn as San Francisco’s skipper Matthew Short took 3 wickets for 22 runs and spinner Hassan Khan grabbed 4 for 30. MI New York went from 81 for 2 to 108 for 8 as wickets tumbled. Key players like Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard were dismissed cheaply, and a double blow in the 15th over saw Michael Bracewell and Heath Richards depart. Suddenly, with 26 runs needed from 24 balls and only two wickets left, it looked like the Unicorns had the upper hand.

All Rounder Boult

That’s when Trent Boult, better known for his bowling, took charge with the bat. Calm and confident, he smashed an unbeaten 22 off 13 balls, including two back-to-back sixes that swung the momentum back to MI New York. Alongside him, Nosthush Kenjige stayed cool under pressure, finishing unbeaten on 3 runs. Together, they guided MI New York to victory with three balls to spare.

Earlier in the match, San Francisco had been bowled out for 131 in 19.1 overs after a rough start that saw them lose 5 wickets for just 16 runs. Xavier Bartlett’s quick 44 off 24 balls helped them reach a fighting total. For MI New York, Rushil Ugarkar took 3 wickets for 19 runs and Boult chipped in with 2 for 19. Despite the Unicorns’ late fight, it was Boult’s unexpected heroics with the bat that sealed the win and sent MI New York a step closer to the MLC 2025 title, marking their first-ever victory over San Francisco Unicorns in the league.

MI New York had won just 3 out of the 10 games in the league stage while TSK has won 7 out of the 10 league games this season , suprisingly they both will clash off on July 11 and have a chance to reach the finals.