WATCH: Unfazed by MI's most humiliating IPL defeat vs CSK; Hardik Pandya's romantic gesture to gf Mahieka leaves fans furious

The MI vs CSK match of IPL 2026 concluded with an intense spotlight on Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, as cameras captured his every movement and expression. Following Mumbai's crushing 103-run loss, a video emerged showing Hardik interacting with his partner, Mahieka. His son, Agastya, was also present at the scene. Based on his hand gestures, it appeared that Hardik was instructing Mahieka to return home and then contact him by phone. This footage has since gained significant traction across social media platforms.

A Night to Forget for the Captain

Hardik Pandya struggled significantly during the match. His contribution with the ball saw him give away 38 runs in just two overs, while his batting performance was limited to a single run from two deliveries.

Hardik Pandya taking care of his girlfriend and son after the match. pic.twitter.com/xFlQD4O0pD April 23, 2026

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Hardik Pandya’s Full Post-Match Statement

During the post-game presentation, the Mumbai Indians skipper offered a candid assessment of the team's performance and the conditions:

"I think that in the powerplay, losing that early wicket is always going to be tricky. You are always chasing the game and we could not cope up after that. (Did the pitch change in any way?) I would not say that. I’m not someone who would like to say that. They batted well, they scored 207. It was the same track, it is the same soil. We should have just batted well. (The spinners got the ball to grip, didn’t they?) Yes, I think even our spinners bowled pretty well. It’s just that Sanju played an outstanding knock. At the same point of time, their batters kept coming and kind of chipping in and got them to a decent total. I think more than a decent total on that track. For us to chase this down, we needed to have a good powerplay and the momentum had to be with us, but that could not happen. (Will there be more personnel change in the upcoming games?) I think that will be the chat where we will go back to again, go forward and figure out what we need to do. We have a couple of days. We just need to see what we can do best."

Samson and Hosein Secure the Win

Sanju Samson stood out as the primary playmaker for the Chennai Super Kings, recording his second century of the season. His brilliance at the crease set a high bar that MI could not reach. Following the batting display, Akeal Hosein dismantled the Mumbai lineup, taking four wickets and leaving them all out for only 104 runs.

This victory moves CSK up to fifth place in the league standings as they prepare for their next match against the Gujarat Titans this Sunday. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Rohit Sharma appeared visibly frustrated in the MI locker room following the disappointing result. Mi will now face Sunrisers Hyderabad after a good break.