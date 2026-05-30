WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks down after Rajasthan Royals' agonising IPL 2026 exit

In a match filled with high drama, explosive batting, and eventual heartbreak, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old batting sensation, was left emotional and in tears as Rajasthan Royals (RR) fell short against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 at the New Chandigarh Stadium on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Despite playing one of the most heroic, record-shattering innings of the playoffs, Sooryavanshi dreams of reaching the IPL final were dashed by a masterclass chase from GT skipper Shubman Gill as Gujarat Titans chased down a target of 215 runs to book their spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.



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A Lonely, Record-Breaking Crusader

Coming off a breathtaking 97 in the Eliminator against SRH, Sooryavanshi walked into a crisis. RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (1) and Dhruv Jurel (7) within the first two overs against a lethal spell from Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada.

Instead of retreating, the 15-year-old unleashed an absolute onslaught. He slammed 96 off just 47 deliveries, featuring 8 fours and 7 towering sixes. Along the way, he completely rewrote the T20 record books:

Fastest to 1,000 IPL Runs: Reached the milestone in just 440 balls faced, shattering Andre Russell's all-time T20 record (545 balls).

Powerplay King: Became the first player in T20 history to score 500+ powerplay runs in a single tournament (finishing with 521), eclipsing David Warner's 2016 record.

Orange Cap Leader: Stretched his season total to an unbelievable 776 runs in 16 matches.

He fell just 4 runs short of a deserved century in the 18th over, dismissed by Rabada. A late, blistering cameo by Donovan Ferreira (38* off 11 balls) pushed RR to a massive 214/6.

The Heartbreak Unleashed

At the interval, 214 looked like a match-winning total, but Shubman Gill had other plans. The GT captain played a spectacular, flawless knock of 104 off 53 balls, stitching a massive 167-run opening stand with Sai Sudharsan (58). The Titans chased down the target with remarkable ease, closing the game out in 18.4 overs.

The chase highlighted GT's strong batting depth and composure under pressure, setting up a mouth-watering final clash.



ALSO READ: Gujarat Titans thrash Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets, set up IPL 2026 final clash against RCB

The Emotional Aftermath: A Star's Tears

As the winning runs were hit, the cameras panned to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Post-match visuals showed a visibly distraught Sooryavanshi in the dugout, breaking down in tears.

The young batter, who has carried RR's batting throughout the season with staggering numbers - over 700 runs at a strike rate exceeding 237, including a record number of sixes - poured his heart out on the field but couldn't drag his team across the line.

Fans and experts flooded social media with support, calling him the "baby boss" and highlighting how a 15-year-old shouldered the burden of an entire franchise. Many noted that despite the loss, his performances have cemented his status as one of cricket's brightest prospects.

This wasn't the first emotional moment for Sooryavanshi in the playoffs - similar scenes followed his 97 off 29 balls in the Eliminator - but tonight's defeat stung deeper as it ended RR's title hopes for the season.