/Watch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi loses cool after India A's Super Over defeat, clashes with Sri Lanka A player

A thrilling Tri-Nation A Series encounter between India A and Sri Lanka A at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Monday ended in dramatic fashion, not just with a Super Over result but with ugly scenes as young Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was involved in a heated exchange that turned physical with Sri Lanka A players.
The match itself was a high-stakes affair. India A posted 265, powered by contributions from Suryansh Shedge (72) and Vipraj Nigam (51). Chasing a target of 266 in regulation time, Sri Lanka A managed to tie India A’s total of 265 on the final ball of the 50th over, thanks to a sublime 91-run knock by Sadeera Samarawickrama and late-game tension.
The match looked as if it would call for deep deliberation over fading light, with India A captain Tilak Varma heavily engaging the umpires to ensure the match reached a definitive conclusion through a Super Over.
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The subsequent Super Over was nothing short of chaotic:
The real drama erupted the moment Kugathas Mathulan closed out the final delivery. As the Sri Lankan side began celebrating wildly, Sooryavanshi took offense to comments or proving gestures from the home side's player.
Sooryavanshi, the teenage southpaw got into a severe verbal spar with Sri Lanka's Vishen Halambage, who was seen clapping and exchanging words with the disappointed batter. What started as an aggressive war of words quickly crossed the line when a frustrated Sooryavanshi physically charged forward and pushed Halambage away.
Suryansh Shedge initially tried dragging his batting partner away, but Sooryavanshi broke free to confront the taunts. The situation escalated rapidly before Sri Lankan veteran wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella acted as a peacemaker, rushing over to physically separate the two sets of players and diffuse the immediate tension.
The teams eventually shook hands, but the incident overshadowed what had been a competitive contest.
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With this Super Over defeat marking India A's second loss in the competition following their previous setback against Afghanistan A. The Tikal Varma-led India will need to rapidly iron out both their tactical execution and on-field composure moving forward. They needing a strong performance against Afghanistan A to keep their chances alive.
Meanwhile, the match referee is expected to review the footage of the post-game altercation, leaving both Sooryavanshi and Halambage sweating over potential disciplinary fines or sanctions.
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