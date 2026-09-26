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Watch: Vinod Kambli’s emotional video from old age home, fans raise concerns over health

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has once again drawn attention after a video of him from an elderly care centre in Thane surfaced on social media. The video has prompted concern among cricket fans over his health, although Kambli himself appeared positive while speaking about the care and facilities he is receiving.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 03:36 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
Watch: Vinod Kambli’s emotional video from old age home, fans raise concerns over health
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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