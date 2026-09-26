/Watch: Vinod Kambli’s emotional video from old age home, fans raise concerns over health

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has once again drawn attention after a video of him from an elderly care centre in Thane surfaced on social media. The video has prompted concern among cricket fans over his health, although Kambli himself appeared positive while speaking about the care and facilities he is receiving.
Kambli, who has faced several health-related challenges in recent years, said he is currently undergoing treatment at the centre and praised the facilities and the affection he has received from those around him. "I am currently undergoing treatment. I would like to mention that the facilities here are excellent. Staying here, I never feel like I am away from home. I receive a lot of love and respect from the people here," Kambli said in the video.
Kambli is currently staying at the Nidan Centre for Elderly Care in Thane. In the video, he spoke positively about his surroundings and said the care he has received has made him feel comfortable.
The former India batter also highlighted the cleanliness and facilities at the centre, while expressing gratitude for the support and affection shown to him. "I have received a lot of love," Kambli said, adding that he does not feel away from home while staying at the facility.
सचिन तेंदुलकर के बचपन के दोस्त विनोद कांबली आज वृद्धा आश्रम मे रह रहे है, उन्होंने ने भावुक कर देने वाला सन्देश दिया है....(@SonOfBharat_88) September 26, 2026
कभी एक बड़े क्रिकेटर थे जो आज वृद्धा आश्रम मे रह रहे है.... ईश्वर की भी अजब लीला है pic.twitter.com/nhK6yiVaCl
The video subsequently circulated on social media, with fans expressing concern about his condition and wishing him well.
Kambli was hospitalised in December 2024 after suffering from a urinary tract infection and low blood pressure. Doctors also detected blood clots in his brain, which were linked to an earlier brain stroke.
He was later discharged from the hospital in January 2025 after spending around two weeks undergoing treatment. Kambli's health and mobility have continued to remain a concern, with videos of the former cricketer appearing on social media on several occasions.
According to former BCCI umpire and Kambli's friend Marcus Couto, a group of Kambli's friends, including former cricketers, has also been providing financial support for his well-being. "I have formed a WhatsApp group including his friends mostly cricketers , and without taking names, they contribute a lot financially," Couto told Hindustan Times, according to the information provided.
Couto also spoke about Kambli's memory and his ongoing health problems, while stating that his condition had not declined over the previous six months.
Kambli was once regarded as one of India's most talented young batters. He played 17 Tests for India and scored 1,084 runs at an average of 54.20, including four centuries.
In 104 ODIs, Kambli accumulated 2,477 runs. His cricketing journey is also closely associated with Sachin Tendulkar. The two childhood friends famously shared an unbeaten 664-run partnership during a school match in 1988 before eventually representing India together.
Despite his recent health struggles, Kambli's latest message from the care centre remained positive, with the former cricketer experessing gratitude for the treatment, support and affection he has received.
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