/WATCH- 'Virat, Dhoni, Rohit have all lost plenty of matches too...': Shresta Iyer defends brother Shreyas amid captaincy losing streak

Shreyas Iyer, who took over the leadership of the Indian T20 squad from Suryakumar Yadav, continues his hunt for an introductory win. Having captained the national side across 5 matches without a single success, the batsman has found himself under immense pressure, drawing heavy criticism from fans and analysts alike. In response to the growing scrutiny, Iyer's sister, Shresta, has publicly supported her brother during a podcast appearance.
Sister Shresta Addresses the Pressures of Captaincy
During the podcast conversation, Shresta urged critics to show patience and look at the complexities of leading a national team. She elaborated further on the weight that comes with wearing the national colors and emphasized that even iconic former captains went through rough patches.
Expressing absolute faith in his capabilities, Shresta maintained that the current results do not reflect his long-term potential as a leader.
"Just wait and watch. He will be one of India's best captains. It's easy for us to say, 'As a captain, he's losing, he's losing.' But you don't know the full picture. People only judge a captain based on results. Every captain India has had has done well in their own way. Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar have all lost plenty of matches too. But if you keep targeting only Shreyas, then maybe the problem lies somewhere else. The time is coming soon. I truly believe he will be one of India's best captains."
Shresta Iyer backs Shreyas Iyer to become one of India's best captains:— TEJASH (@LoyleRohitFan) July 8, 2026
"Just wait and watch. He will be one of India's best captains. It's easy for us to say, 'As a captain, he's losing, he's losing.' But you don't know the full picture. People only judge a captain based on… pic.twitter.com/vE1hthKo6d
Shreyas Iyer's Ongoing Winless Run in T20Is
The statistical record shows that Shreyas is yet to win a T20I as a captain for India. His leadership stint began with a difficult tour away from home, where India lost 0-2 against Ireland in Ireland. This slump continued into the subsequent five-match T20I series against England. The opening T20I of the English series was completely washed out due to rain, while India suffered consecutive defeats in the second and third matches. The third match proved especially historic, as India crumbled to 76 all out at Trent Bridge, succumbing to their largest T20I defeat ever by a margin of 125 runs.
Shreyas Iyer after 3rd T20I loss
"I think it was atrocious. I couldn’t use a better word, honestly, Losing by such a big margin is definitely not acceptable. First things first, I feel that we need to accept this loss and completely go back to the drawing board and see what we did wrong, " said Iyer in the post-match presentation ceremony.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.