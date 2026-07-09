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WATCH- 'Virat, Dhoni, Rohit have all lost plenty of matches too...': Shresta Iyer defends brother Shreyas amid captaincy losing streak

Shreyas Iyer, who took over the leadership of the Indian T20 squad from Suryakumar Yadav, continues his hunt for an introductory win.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 12:47 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 12:52 PM IST
WATCH- 'Virat, Dhoni, Rohit have all lost plenty of matches too...': Shresta Iyer defends brother Shreyas amid captaincy losing streak
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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