/WATCH- 'Virat, Dhoni, Rohit have all lost plenty of matches too...': Shresta Iyer defends brother Shreyas amid captaincy losing streak

"Just wait and watch. He will be one of India's best captains. It's easy for us to say, 'As a captain, he's losing, he's losing.' But you don't know the full picture. People only judge a captain based on results. Every captain India has had has done well in their own way. Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar have all lost plenty of matches too. But if you keep targeting only Shreyas, then maybe the problem lies somewhere else. The time is coming soon. I truly believe he will be one of India's best captains."