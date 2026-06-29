Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were among the notable personalities present at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday as they turned up to support the Indian women's cricket team during their crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash against Australia.
The celebrity couple was spotted in the stands throughout the high-profile encounter, applauding key moments and backing Harmanpreet Kaur's side in front of a packed crowd at the Home of Cricket. Their appearance quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the day, with pictures and videos from Lord's going viral across social media platforms.
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Ravi Shastri, Shikhar Dhawan And Sophie Dhawan At Lord's Cricket Ground, London. pic.twitter.com/ZFazIADq94— virat_kohli_18_club (@KohliSensation) June 28, 2026
Adding to the star-studded atmosphere were former India head coach Ravi Shastri, ex-opener Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine, who were also seen watching the match alongside Kohli and Anushka. The International Cricket Council (ICC) later shared photographs of the group from the stands, further delighting cricket fans.
As India looked to keep their semifinal hopes alive, Kohli and Anushka remained fully engaged in the contest, clapping after important moments and encouraging the Indian team from the stands. Their presence drew loud cheers from spectators, while several fan pages shared clips of the couple enjoying the match.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted at Lord's Stadium.#king #londan #t20cricket pic.twitter.com/LM9EPxxo4n— K.N_crick (@harsha14naveen) June 28, 2026
The appearance of some of India's biggest cricketing names at Lord's highlighted the growing support for women's cricket on one of the sport's grandest stages.
India posted a competitive total of 170, putting Australia under pressure during the chase. Harmanpreet Kaur's side reduced the defending champions to 85/3 after 12 overs, appearing to be in control before the momentum shifted.
A costly 13th over helped Australia regain the initiative as Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner stitched together a match-winning partnership. Perry scored a crucial half-century before Gardner remained unbeaten to guide Australia to a six-wicket victory with an over to spare.
Despite notable contributions from Renuka Singh, Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma, India could not prevent Australia from completing the highest successful run chase in the history of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
The defeat brought India's campaign to an end, while Australia advanced to the semifinals and South Africa also secured qualification for the last four.
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