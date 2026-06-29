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Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma attend India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup match at Lord's

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma grabbed attention after being spotted at Lord's during India's must-win ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Australia. The star couple wasn't alone, with several former India cricketers also in attendance as photos and videos from the iconic venue quickly went viral.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 10:18 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 10:19 AM IST
Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma attend India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup match at Lord's
Image Credit: Instagram/ @indiancricketeam

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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