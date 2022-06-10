After a bad IPL 2022, Virat Kohli is taking a small break from cricket. He and wife Anushka are on a vacation before the former Indian captain boards the flight to England to take part in the 5th rescheduled Test as well as the limited overs series. But on Friday, Kohli dropped a behind-the-scenes footage of his and Anushka's shoot for a TV commercial. The footage seems to be from a recent TV ad they shot together before leaving for the vacation. In the video, Virat has turned into a Sardar and there are moments of romance as well. Virat and Anushka can be seen dancing together while also having fun on the sets. Not to forget, this star couple is a hot property in Indian TV commercials market and have previously featured in many ads together.

Watch the video here:

Kohli had a bad IPL 2022 season where he scored just 341 runs from 16 matches at a dismal average of 22.73, including two fifites. His bad run with the bat isn't a recent happening. He has been carrying his bad form for a long time now. Kohli's last international century came in 2019 when he slammed a ton vs Bangladesh in a home Test match. Since then the Indian captain has reached the 70s and 80s but has not been able to convert them into big hundreds.

The former Indian captain is in Indian squad for the Tests despite many former cricketers, including Ravi Shastri opining that he should take a break and take some time off cricket to come back stronger. However, Kohli has decided that he will be aiming for the elusive 71st century for which he and fans have been waiting for 3 years now. For now, Kohli is enjoying whatever little time he has got between IPL and the flight to England. His wife Anushka will return to cinema screen after a long time with a film on cricket, a biopic on legendary Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami.