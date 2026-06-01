Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's dance celebration after RCB's IPL 2026 title win goes viral; 'One felt nice, we did It twice' T-shirt steals show

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their second IPL trophy on Sunday in Ahmedabad after defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets. With the victory, RCB became only the third team in IPL history to win back-to-back titles, joining Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

The historic IPL 2026 triumph was followed by emotional and joyous celebrations, with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma becoming the centre of attention after the franchise successfully defended its crown.

While Kohli's unbeaten 75 off 42 balls played a key role in the victory, it was the post-match celebrations that quickly went viral across social media platforms.

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The clips shared by RCB showed Kohli and Anushka dancing together during the team's victory celebrations. The couple appeared in high spirits as players, support staff and family members gathered to celebrate another memorable chapter in the franchise's history.

Pure vibes. Wholesome. And so much more. Anushka Sharma, thank you for being our Day 1. pic.twitter.com/7Qmxxv6QtG — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 1, 2026

Anushka Sharma also shared a picture from the celebrations on her Instagram Stories. The image featured Kohli wearing a T-shirt carrying the message, "One felt nice, we did it twice."

The phrase quickly grabbed fans' attention as it perfectly summed up RCB's successful title defence after winning their maiden IPL trophy in 2025 and following it up with another championship in 2026.

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Anushka accompanied the post with a red heart emoji, while fans flooded social media with reactions celebrating the couple and RCB's latest achievement.

Viral dance videos win over fans

Several clips from the celebrations surfaced online after the final. In one of the most talked-about moments, Kohli was seen dancing alongside Anushka on the field as teammates joined the festivities.

Another video showed Kohli dancing to dhol beats with all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who was carrying the IPL trophy during the celebrations. The scenes reflected the jubilant atmosphere within the RCB camp after becoming only the third team in IPL history to win consecutive titles.

Celebration rukenge nahi ft. Krunal Pandya. pic.twitter.com/s6RgvHdxaR — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 31, 2026

Kohli played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 75 off 42 deliveries as RCB chased down a target of 156 with five wickets in hand. His innings included nine fours and three sixes, while his half-century came off just 25 balls, making it the fastest IPL fifty of his career and helping RCB clinch their second IPL title.