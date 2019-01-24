Watch: Virat Kohli basks in the sun ahead of 2nd ODI against New Zealand

The Indian team is currently battling it out in a limited overs series against New Zealand, having recorded history in the previous away tour of Australia, emerging victorious in the Test and ODI series by a 2-1 margin.

The visitors have hardly had any time to relax following the Australian tour, with back to back series scheduled within a short period of time. However, skipper Virat Kohli seems to be unaffected by this as evident from an image updated on his official Instagram handle which shows the cricketer relaxing.

Kohli on Thurday posted a picture where he is sitting in a comfortable pose with sunglasses on, and captioned it," Basking in the sun".

The 30-year-old batsman has been in excellent form recently with the bat, scoring runs at a consistent rate in the recently concluded away tour of Australia as well as the opening clash of the five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Kohli scored 45 runs off 59 deliveries, stitching a 91-run partnership off 116 deliveries, as India recorded victory by a margin of 8 wickets, after being handed a target of 156 runs by the Kiwis.