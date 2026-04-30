WATCH- Virat Kohli fumes over controversial Rajat Patidar dismissal by Jason Holder in GT vs RCB clash; Know rules and was it out or not out?

The Indian Premier League 2026 encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) was sparked by controversy on Thursday, April 30. Virat Kohli expressed visible outrage following a disputed catch that led to the dismissal of Rajat Patidar at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Incident

The drama unfolded during the eighth over of the RCB innings. Patidar attempted to pull a short ball from Arshad Khan but mistimed the shot, sending the ball high into the air. While Kagiso Rabada originally appeared to be in position, Jason Holder ultimately moved underneath to claim the catch.

Doubts immediately surfaced during the follow-through, as video replays indicated that the ball may have made contact with the grass while Holder was completing the motion. Despite these visual uncertainties, the third umpire upheld the catch upon review, confirming Patidar’s exit.

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Kohli’s Reaction

Virat Kohli, who had already been dismissed after providing a fast-paced start, was seen animatedly protesting from the sidelines. The former captain was observed questioning the on-field officials, clearly dissatisfied with the third umpire's interpretation of the footage. This moment of friction became a central talking point of the match, especially given Patidar’s vital role in the RCB middle order.

THE CONTROVERSIAL CATCH - What are your thoughts on the decision? pic.twitter.com/rbrdEQtkRr — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 30, 2026

Understanding the Rules: IPL Playing Conditions

The legality of such catches is governed by Clause 33.2 of the IPL Playing Conditions, which outlines the following criteria for a "fair catch":

A catch is fair only if, at no point, either the ball or any fielder in contact with the ball is grounded beyond the boundary before the catch is completed.

A catch remains fair if the ball is held in the hand or hands of a fielder, even if the hand holding the ball is touching the ground.

A catch is also fair if the ball is hugged to the body, lodges in the external protective equipment worn by a fielder, or accidentally lodges in the fielder’s clothing.

A catch remains legal if a fielder takes it after the ball has been lawfully struck more than once by the batter, provided it has not touched the ground since first being struck.

A catch is fair if the ball is taken after touching the wicket, an umpire, another fielder, or the other batter.

A catch can still be legal if the ball has crossed the boundary in the air, provided the fielder and ball have not been grounded beyond the rope before completion.

A catch is also considered fair if the ball is taken off an obstruction within the boundary that has not been designated as part of the boundary by the umpires.



Royal Challengers Bengaluru were bowled out for 155 in 19.2 overs.

Virat Kohli was the early aggressor, smashing 28 off just 13 balls with five fours and a six before being caught by Rashid Khan off Kagiso Rabada. Devdutt Padikkal top scored with 40 off 24 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes before being bowled by Rashid Khan. Rajat Patidar contributed 19 off 15 balls while Romario Shepherd added a handy 17 off 15 before both fell to Jason Holder and Arshad Khan respectively. Tim David chipped in with 9 off 6 balls. The lower order offered little resistance with Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, and Venkatesh Iyer all falling cheaply. Bhuvneshwar Kumar remained unbeaten on 15 off 15 balls while Josh Hazlewood was run out by Shubman Gill off the last delivery.

For Gujarat Titans, Arshad Khan was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets for 22 runs in 3.2 overs at an economy of 6.60. Rashid Khan was the most economical, finishing with two wickets for 19 runs in four overs at an economy of 4.80. Jason Holder also took two wickets, conceding 29 runs in four overs. Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj chipped in with one wicket each, though both were expensive, going at economies of 11.00 and 9.50 respectively.