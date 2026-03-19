WATCH- Virat Kohli left Clueless! This bowler's deadly yorker FLOORS King in RCB Nets; Viral Clip sends warning to IPL 2026 rivals

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) training camp witnessed a moment of pure cricketing theater on Thursday as veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar "floored" batting icon Virat Kohli with a trademark unplayable yorker. The high-intensity exchange took place during the franchise's first official net session at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, serving as a warning shot to the rest of the league ahead of the season opener on March 28.

A Battle of Titans in the Nets

A viral video from the session captured the 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar delivering a pointed, lethal yorker that nearly cleaned up Kohli, leaving the legendary batter "clueless" and momentarily off-balance. The showdown highlighted the competitive spirit within the RCB camp as they transition from being perennial pursuers to defending champions.

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Bhuvneshwar, who joined RCB before the 2025 season, has become a cornerstone of their bowling attack. Last year, he claimed 17 wickets across 14 matches with an average of 28.41. While his economy rate stood at 9.29, his ability to break partnerships at crucial junctures was a vital component of the team's maiden title run.

This yorker from Bhuvneshwar Kumar completely beat Virat Kohli.



In the last two years, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s name has gone a bit down, but maybe in this IPL he will definitely do something special. pic.twitter.com/L0bF9BsR0Z (@rushiii_12) March 19, 2026

The "Aggressor" Returns

Despite concerns regarding his lack of recent T20 match practice—following his retirement from Tests and focus on ODIs—the 37-year-old Virat Kohli arrives in Bengaluru in sublime form. Recently, he dominated the international stage by amassing 302 runs against South Africa and 240 against New Zealand, recording three centuries across six matches with a modernized, aggressive strike rate.

Kohli’s role in RCB’s 2025 championship victory was instrumental. As the team's leading run-scorer, he racked up 657 runs with a strike rate of 144.71. Heading into IPL 2026, the veteran opener is on the verge of two historic milestones:

Becoming the first player to reach 9,000 career IPL runs.

Becoming the first player to score 10,000 T20 runs for a single franchise.

Title Defense Under Rajat Patidar

The franchise continues its journey under the calm leadership of Rajat Patidar, who remains the captain for the 2026 campaign. After defeating Punjab Kings in last year's final to end a nearly two-decade wait for silverware, the men's team is now aiming to replicate the "Play Bold" success of the RCB women's team by securing back-to-back trophies.

RCB is scheduled to kick off the 19th edition of the IPL in the season opener on Saturday, March 28, against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The defending champions will play five of their home matches at the Chinnaswamy, relying on an experienced core that includes Kohli, Bhuvneshwar, and Devdutt Padikkal.

League Dynamics

The anticipation for the opener is tempered by reports that several stars from both RCB and SRH may miss the initial few matches. Additionally, the coaching landscape has seen shifts, with Gautam Gambhir recently sharing his honest take on managing relationships with senior stars like Rohit Sharma and Kohli. In the wider IPL ecosystem, Harshit Rana is also among the players expected to miss the early phase of the tournament due to administrative or fitness regulations.