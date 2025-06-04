The 2025 IPL final ended in emotional scenes as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally lifted their first-ever Indian Premier League title. The team defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, ending an 18-year-long wait for glory.

Kohli Lifts Trophy With RCB Legends Gayle and de Villiers

After Rajat Patidar received the trophy from BCCI President Roger Binny and ICC Chairman Jay Shah, he called his teammates to join him on stage. The players then handed the trophy to Virat Kohli, who kissed it and lifted it high.

What made the moment extra special was that Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers, two of RCB’s greatest ever players, were invited on stage. Kohli lifted the trophy with both of them by his side, bringing back memories from their playing days.

Gayle and AB Honoured by Franchise

Gayle and de Villiers, who had flown in to witness the final, were honoured by Kohli and the franchise. Both were part of RCB during their previous final losses in 2011 and 2016, and had been key figures in the team’s journey.

While Gayle played for RCB from 2011 to 2017, de Villiers remained with the team till his retirement in 2021. Their presence in Ahmedabad made RCB’s victory even more emotional for fans and the players.

'10 Times More Special,' Says Kohli

Speaking to Star Sports after the match, Virat Kohli shared how much this title meant to him especially with Gayle and AB de Villiers in the stadium. “For me, why it is so special is that I get to share it with these two,” Kohli said. “I’ve shared my prime years with them and I know how much we tried to win this. We were such a good team, but we couldn’t cross the line.” He added,

“This feels 10 times more special because they are standing with us today. The title is honestly as much theirs as it’s mine. The connection fans have with them is very real. They gave their heart and soul to this team.”

Fans Celebrate the Emotional Moment

As soon as RCB sealed the win, Kohli hugged both Gayle and AB de Villiers on the field, with fans in the stadium cheering loudly. Social media was flooded with pictures of the emotional moment, calling it the most heartwarming celebration in IPL history.

A Title for the 12th Man Army

The victory was not just for the team, but also for the loyal RCB fans the “12th Man Army” who have supported the franchise through years of disappointment. The images of Kohli, Gayle, and de Villiers holding the trophy together have now become a symbol of that long-awaited redemption.