/WATCH: Virat Kohli spotted with Jordan Cox in London hours before his England Test debut, leaked pictures goes viral

India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricket star Virat Kohli was recently spotted interacting with English batsman Jordon Cox in London. The meeting took place just ahead of the twenty five year old player's highly anticipated Test debut against New Zealand at the Oval.
The thirty seven year old Indian icon is currently stationed in the United Kingdom to undergo a formal rehabilitation program for a hamstring injury. The physical issue originally surfaced during the Indian Premier League 2026 final against the Gujarat Titans. While the injury successfully ruled Kohli out of the upcoming One Day Internationals against Afghanistan, medical experts expect the right handed batter to regain full fitness before India's tour of England commences in July. Kohli is utilizing this competitive downtime to stay with his family in London.
Virat Kohli meet with Jordan Cox in London pic.twitter.com/O4ClSwwc8u— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) June 16, 2026
Kohli's RCB teammate
On Tuesday, multiple images circulated across online platforms capturing Kohli spending his personal time with Cox. The casual interaction garnered significant public attention because it occurred only hours before Cox was officially selected in the England playing XI for the second Test match starting on Wednesday, June 17.
The circulating photos captured Kohli and Cox deep in conversation inside a London restaurant. Notably, the two athletes spent time together in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru locker room throughout the IPL 2026 tournament. During that campaign, Kohli enjoyed a phenomenal run by amassing 675 runs, whereas Cox did not feature in a single match for the franchise.
Cox listens Kohli
While the exact nature of their private conversation remains unknown, Cox appeared to be listening with immense concentration. Observers speculate that the former Indian captain was likely passing down valuable technical advice to the youngster ahead of his international Test launch.
Because Kohli permanently shifted his primary residence to London, he is frequently seen out in public enjoying family life between international assignments. To return to active national duty, the veteran batsman must travel back to India to secure an official fitness clearance from the Sports Science Team located at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Ever since his formal retirement from Test cricket last year, Kohli has intentionally kept a very minimal public profile, which ensures that his rare public outings create an immediate frenzy among global fans.
England Finalizes Playing XI Amid Disciplinary Controversy
On Tuesday, the England team management announced their starting lineup for the second Test against New Zealand. Both Sonny Baker and Jordon Cox are locked in to make their official Test debuts, while Jofra Archer and Matt Fisher have also earned recalls to the starting side.
In contrast, regular stars Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were entirely excluded from the match squad. The disciplinary action was taken after the pair violated the team curfew and became entangled in a physical nightclub altercation with an athlete from a rugby academy. UK media outlets have reported that the English cricketers were not the primary aggressors, asserting that the rugby player initiated the conflict by attempting to strike Atkinson.
An official investigation into the incident is currently ongoing, and Stokes now faces the possibility of being stripped of the England captaincy. Furthermore, separate rumors have surfaced indicating that the star all rounder is seriously considering a complete retirement from international cricket.
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