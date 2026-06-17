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  • /WATCH: Virat Kohli spotted with Jordan Cox in London hours before his England Test debut, leaked pictures goes viral

WATCH: Virat Kohli spotted with Jordan Cox in London hours before his England Test debut, leaked pictures goes viral

The thirty seven year old Indian icon is currently stationed in the United Kingdom to undergo a formal rehabilitation program for a hamstring injury.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 08:08 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 08:16 AM IST
WATCH: Virat Kohli spotted with Jordan Cox in London hours before his England Test debut, leaked pictures goes viral
Image Credit: Credits - MJ pictures X screengrab

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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