Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli is famous for his aggressive celebrations. Kohli does not shy away from showing his emotions on the field. In the match against Chennai Super Kings, the Former RCB skipper was seen celebrating a bit too aggressively after taking MS Dhoni's wicket in the 19th over of the match on Wednesday. Many MS Dhoni fans were unhappy with Virat for his celebration and also called it 'Unacceptable'.

The incident took place in the 19th over of the second innings, the stage was set for Dhoni to finish the game for CSK. Dhoni has already finished few games for Chennai this season. RCB's Josh Hazlewood bowled a short ball against Dhoni, on which the Chennai batter went for a pull shot, however, he could not find the elevation and handed a simple catch to Rajat Patidar at deep mid-wicket. As soon as Rajat took the catch, Kohli went wild and celebrated the wicket a bit too aggressively.

Fans were for and against Virat, let's see what they said -

