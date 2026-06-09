Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3053988https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/watch-virat-kohlis-emotional-3-word-message-for-rcb-after-consecutive-titles-leaves-fans-in-tears-3053988.html
NewsCricketWATCH- Virat Kohli's emotional 3-word message for RCB after consecutive titles leaves fans in tears
VIRAT KOHLI

WATCH- Virat Kohli's emotional 3-word message for RCB after consecutive titles leaves fans in tears

The veteran batter enjoyed another prolific season, finishing as the fourth-highest run-scorer in IPL 2026. Kohli amassed 675 runs in 16 innings at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 165.84.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2026, 02:30 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli reflected on the franchise's successful IPL 2026 campaign with an emotional post on X.
  • RCB clinched their second consecutive IPL crown after defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WATCH- Virat Kohli's emotional 3-word message for RCB after consecutive titles leaves fans in tearsCredits - X

Virat Kohli shared an emotional post after RCB won its second consecutive IPL title in 2026, defeating Gujarat Titans. Kohli's unbeaten 75 anchored the chase in the final, sealing a historic victory for the Rajat Patidar-led side.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli reflected on the franchise's successful IPL 2026 campaign with an emotional post on X, days after the team defended its IPL title with a commanding victory over Gujarat Titans in the final.

RCB clinched their second consecutive IPL crown after defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31, becoming only the third team in tournament history after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to successfully defend the title.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Kohli's Emotional 'Homecoming' Post
Sharing a video on X, Kohli looked back on the team's journey through the season and highlighted the bond within the squad.

"Started the season with belief. Ended with back to back titles. This team lived every emotion together. The highs, the pressure, the hurdles, and the unwavering support. It feels extra special because... this place is HOME!" Kohli wrote.

Clinical RCB Outclass Gujarat in Final
The Rajat Patidar-led side produced a clinical all-round performance in the final. After restricting the Gujarat Titans to 155/8 in 20 overs, RCB chased down the target with five wickets in hand and two overs to spare. Kohli once again played a decisive role in the title-winning campaign, anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 75 off 42 deliveries, studded with nine fours and three sixes. His knock ensured RCB crossed the finish line comfortably despite a late fightback from Gujarat.

Gujarat Titans' Innings
Earlier, Gujarat struggled for momentum after being put into bat. Washington Sundar top-scored with an unbeaten 50 off 37 balls, while Nishant Sindhu contributed 20. RCB's bowling attack was led by Rasikh Dar Salam (3/27), with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/37) providing crucial breakthroughs.

RCB's Championship Chase
In reply, RCB got off to a brisk start through a 62-run opening partnership between Venkatesh Iyer and Kohli. While Gujarat clawed their way back into the contest by reducing RCB to 132/5, Kohli remained unbeaten to guide his side to another historic title.

Kohli's Prolific Season
The veteran batter enjoyed another prolific season, finishing as the fourth-highest run-scorer in IPL 2026. Kohli amassed 675 runs in 16 innings at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 165.84, registering one century and five half-centuries, with a highest score of 105 not out. (

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026
Women's T20 WC: Fulmalli, spinners star as India beat Windies in warm-up match
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
Amid delays, Rajnath Singh reviews progress of Light Combat Aircraft programme
Dubai
7 Indians killed, 9 injured in Dubai road accident
Strait of Hormuz
All 24 Indian crew rescued after fire incident on oil tanker MT Marivex
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India A vs Sri Lanka A ODI: When & where to watch Sooryavanshi live in India?
Israel Iran attack
How new escalation between Israel, Iran is an attack on Trump's war exit plan
Municipal Corporation
Bengal: Trinamool-run KMC Board dissolved, administrator appointed
Indian Railways
India's railway push: Vaishnaw says 'Want to add 3k regular trains in 5 years'
RINL Vizag Steel
Sudden explosion, ball of fire, molten steel: Inside details of Vizag tragedy
FIFA World Cup
10 oldest players at FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo to Modric; check full list