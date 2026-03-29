WATCH - Virat Kohli's Loverboy era continues after marriage: King shares 'Flying kiss' with Anushka Sharma

The IPL 2026 opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium wasn’t just about cricketing brilliance. It also delivered a heartwarming moment as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared a candid exchange following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s emphatic win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, March 28. After sealing the chase, Kohli celebrated in his trademark style, blowing a flying kiss towards the stands where Anushka Sharma was cheering. The gesture quickly went viral, with fans capturing and sharing the moment across social media, turning it into one of the most talked-about highlights of the evening in Bengaluru.

VIRAT KOHLI GIVING FLYING KISS TO ANUSHKA SHARMA AFTER WINNING THE MATCH VS SRH



Video of the day pic.twitter.com/r6bZR4Lk66 March 28, 2026

Dominance with the Bat in a High-Pressure Chase

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Beyond the emotional moment, Kohli delivered a commanding performance with the bat, once again underlining his reputation as one of the finest chasers in the game.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 69 off just 38 deliveries, striking five boundaries and five sixes. His innings powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a comfortable chase of 202 in only 15.4 overs, giving the side a strong start to their IPL 2026 campaign.

He was well-supported by Devdutt Padikkal, who contributed a fluent 61, while captain Rajat Patidar added a steady 31 to ensure the momentum never dipped during the pursuit.

Kohli Opens Up on His Comeback Approach

Speaking after the match, Kohli shed light on the mindset that fuels his performances, particularly after taking breaks from the game.

"It’s good to get back out there. You mentioned T20 cricket, the last game I played was the final last year, but I think the way I batted in the one-day series quite recently really helped me to stay in that same kind of momentum. I wasn’t playing shots that I don’t usually play. So I knew as long as I have the rhythm, and I’ve put enough work physically behind the scenes with my fitness, things should come together nicely," Kohli told broadcasters after the match.

The 37-year-old highlighted how balancing workload and recovery has become essential in maintaining consistency at the highest level.

Focus on Contribution Over Comfort

Kohli also made it clear that his motivation continues to be driven by impact rather than mere presence in the team.

"As long as you're physically fit and you're mentally excited, all those things come together nicely and then you're able to contribute to the team's cause, and that's what you want to do as a player."

With both a match-winning knock and a viral off-field moment, Kohli once again proved why he remains at the center of cricket’s biggest narratives, seamlessly blending performance with personality on the grand stage.